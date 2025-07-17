Confluent Cloud is Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, announced the availability of Confluent Cloud in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Confluent’s fully managed data streaming platform Confluent Cloud, using their AWS accounts, for accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

As AI agents scale, it becomes exponentially harder to access and share data with other agents, tools, and external systems. Without the ability to tap into accurate, fresh information, agents will deliver unreliable, stale answers or simply break down. Confluent Cloud streams, connects, processes, and governs data as it flows throughout the business in real time, enabling customers to build and deploy intelligent, adaptable, and scalable AI applications faster.

Mr. Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer at Confluent

“Data silos are the single biggest barrier to making AI agents truly enterprise-ready,” said Mr. Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer at Confluent. “Without seamless access to real-time, trustworthy data, even the most advanced AI models can’t deliver on its promise. By offering Confluent Cloud in AWS Marketplace, we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access our cloud-native data streaming platform, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently.”

Confluent Cloud is purpose-built to make data readily available and actionable, driving smarter decisions, enhancing customer experiences, and accelerating innovation across the business. As organizations race to embrace AI, this partnership provides a unified platform that they can trust. By replacing fragmented, batch-based systems with a continuously updating stream of business context, Confluent creates a shared, real-time data backbone that AI agents can subscribe to, interact with, and reason over. Confluent Cloud empowers customers to confidently scale their businesses for the future with AI at the forefront. With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate the procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Confluent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 61