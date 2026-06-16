CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 to Bring Together 1,800+ IT Dealers, Industry Leaders and 28 Associations Under One Roof in Puducherry

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The Confederation of Information Technology Associations (CONFED-ITA), representing district-level IT associations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has announced the CONFED-ITA Summit 2026, a three-day industry gathering scheduled from June 19 to 21, 2026, at Anandha Inn, Puducherry. The summit will be held under the theme “Innovate. Collaborate. Elevate.”

The event is expected to attract more than 1,800 IT dealers, representatives from 28 district associations, and approximately 550–600 key delegates, making it one of the largest channel partner and IT association gatherings in South India.

According to the organizers, the summit aims to create a common platform for IT dealers, system integrators, distributors, technology vendors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies, strengthen business relationships, and foster collaboration across the IT ecosystem.

The three-day program will feature keynote addresses, vendor presentations, product showcases, industry symposiums, panel discussions, networking sessions, B2B meetings, and the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM). Organizers say the event will focus on business growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, leadership discussions, and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA

Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA said, “CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 is a celebration of the collective strength of the IT community. By bringing together industry leaders, technology partners, and association members from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, we aim to create meaningful connections, exchange ideas, and build a stronger, future-ready technology ecosystem.”

Speaking about the initiative, CONFED-ITA leadership emphasized that the summit is designed to strengthen unity among IT associations while creating new avenues for business collaboration and technology adoption across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Expected outcomes include enhanced industry awareness, stronger vendor-channel partnerships, and increased cooperation among regional IT trade bodies.

The summit is chaired by Pratheesh Mathew, President of CONFED-ITA, and is being organized in association with the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA).

With participation from industry experts, vendors, channel partners, and association leaders, the CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 is positioned as a significant platform for advancing the IT business community in the region and driving future-ready growth through innovation and collaboration.

Event at a Glance

Event: CONFED-ITA Summit 2026

CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 Theme: Innovate. Collaborate. Elevate.

Innovate. Collaborate. Elevate. Dates: June 19–21, 2026

June 19–21, 2026 Venue: Anandha Inn, Puducherry

Anandha Inn, Puducherry Expected Participation: 1,800+ IT Dealers

1,800+ IT Dealers Associations Represented: 28 District IT Associations

28 District IT Associations Key Delegates: 550–600

550–600 Highlights: Keynotes, Product Showcases, Networking Sessions, Industry Symposiums, B2B Meetings, AGM

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CONFED

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