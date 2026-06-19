CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 Opens in Puducherry, Uniting South India’s IT Channel Community

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The much-awaited CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 commenced at Anandha Inn, Puducherry, bringing together the IT channel fraternity from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the theme “Innovate. Collaborate. Elevate.” Organized by Confederation of Information Technology Associations (CONFED-ITA) in association with Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA), the summit focuses on innovation, collaboration, networking, and business growth opportunities within the IT ecosystem.

The inaugural day witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of 28 district IT associations, along with representatives from leading technology brands, distributors, system integrators, and industry stakeholders. The gathering serves as a significant platform for fostering stronger industry relationships and discussing the future direction of the IT channel business.

The summit received strong support from leading technology brands, with AMD and ASUS serving as the Title Sponsors, Lenovo as the Gold Sponsor, and Bloom as the Entertainment Sponsor. Silver Sponsors included Acer, Techie, Zebronics, and Microtek. The event also featured an extensive lineup of Stall Sponsors, including Teachmint, SmartStation, Solaris, Biwin, Cadyce, CP PLUS, Retsol, Gobbler, Epson, Hi-Focus, Western Digital (WD), NPAV, Fingers, Lapcare, Neotouch, Seagate, TVSE, Intrix, Electronics Bazaar, Digisol, iBall, and Canon, showcasing a wide range of innovative technologies and solutions for the channel community.

Welcoming the delegates, Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA, highlighted the importance of collective growth and collaboration among channel partners and associations. He emphasized that the summit is designed to encourage knowledge sharing, strengthen partnerships, and help businesses adapt to emerging technology trends.

Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA

Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA said, “The success of CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 reflects the unity and dedication of our past presidents, office bearers, EC members, and all 28 member associations. I sincerely thank everyone whose collective efforts have made this landmark gathering a grand success for the IT channel community.”

The event features keynote sessions, vendor interactions, technology showcases, business networking opportunities, panel discussions, and industry-focused deliberations aimed at addressing current market challenges and identifying new growth avenues. Participants are also engaging in discussions around digital transformation, channel development, and evolving customer demands.

Industry leaders attending the summit noted that such collaborative platforms play a crucial role in connecting vendors, distributors, and resellers while enabling the exchange of ideas and best practices. The summit is expected to generate meaningful business opportunities and further strengthen the IT trade community across the region.

With strong participation and an engaging agenda, CONFED-ITA Summit 2026 has set the stage for productive discussions, strategic partnerships, and future-ready initiatives that will contribute to the continued growth of the IT industry in South India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CONFED

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