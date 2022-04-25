CONFED-ITA elects its new team

- Advertisement -

CONFED-ITA, an apex boy of 28 district associations in Tamil Nādu & Puducherry, has recently elected its new team.

The new team comprises of President as Mr. R Parbhou, VP- Mr. N. Senthil Kumar, Secretary Mr. K Suresh Kumar, Treasurer- Mr. P Baluthingara, and 2 Junior secretaries Mr. N. Ilyaraja and P Rajeshkumar.

The election took place and the newly elected team is quite excited to take their positions. The tenure will be for a year.

The past team headed by K.A Prabhakar and the meeting hosted by Computer dealers Associations Tirunelveli on 23rd April 2022. Past president Mr. Muthiah Pillai of CDAT presided the meeting and Mr. Muthusamy, Mr. Karthik, Mr. Kunar, Mr. Balasubramanian were present apart from EC members and office bearers across the state.

This was a change in IT sector for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. IT sector reforms in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Continue to align with FAIITA and influence central Government policies for uplift of dealer communities

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Parbhou, President – CONFED ITA said, “I am quite excited to hold the position and I am quite hopeful that the entire team will do justice and help in bringing out new reforms in the It sector in Pondicherry. “

CONFED -ITA was founded in the year 2006 to work for the well-being of the IT market across the region. The association has been organising partner & vendor summit to boost the growth of the entire community. The association is also known for its tough stand against many vendors in the past to save the interest of dealers and distributors.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429