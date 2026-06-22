CONFED-ITA Driving Channel Growth, Innovation, and Future-Ready Opportunities Across India’s IT Ecosystem

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CONFED-ITA unites 28 IT associations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, fostering collaboration, innovation, business growth, and a stronger technology ecosystem. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Pratheesh Mathew, President, CONFED-ITA, shares insights on association growth, channel transformation, emerging technologies, partner empowerment, and future-ready business opportunities.

Please tell us about CONFED-ITA and its role in the IT industry.

CONFED-ITA (Confederation of Information Technology Associations) is an apex body that connects and supports district-level IT associations across Tamil Nadu. Our primary objective is to create a transparent and growth-oriented ecosystem for channel partners, vendors, and technology businesses. We regularly engage with district associations, understand their challenges, and help them align with industry developments. One of our key roles is to act as a bridge between vendors and partners, ensuring better communication, collaboration, and business opportunities for everyone involved.

Each district association has its own structure, activities, and business programs. Through CONFED-ITA, we provide direction, guidance, and a common platform that helps members move forward collectively while preserving their regional identity and strengths.

How did the concept of CONFED-ITA originate, and how has it evolved over the years?

The concept of CONFED-ITA dates back to 2006-07. At that time, the IT industry was witnessing several challenges, including policy-related issues and changing market dynamics. IT dealers and partners from major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other regions felt the need for a unified voice and a common platform to address industry concerns.

What started as a collaborative effort among a few associations gradually evolved into a strong and structured organization. Over the years, CONFED-ITA has grown significantly and today stands as one of the most respected IT associations in India. Our success lies in our ability to unite partners from different regions and create a strong ecosystem that supports business growth, knowledge sharing, and industry development.

What are the key focus areas of this year’s summit?

This year marks the 19th edition of our summit, and our focus is on collaboration, innovation, and business diversification. The summit serves as a platform where partners, vendors, distributors, and technology leaders can come together, exchange ideas, and explore new opportunities.

We strongly believe that today’s channel partners need to expand beyond traditional PC and hardware businesses. The technology landscape is changing rapidly, and businesses must adapt to stay competitive. Through this summit, we are encouraging our members to explore emerging technology segments and develop new revenue streams.

The event also enables networking, learning, and strategic discussions that help partners prepare for future market demands. Our goal is to ensure that every participant returns with valuable insights and actionable business opportunities.

How is the IT channel business evolving, and what opportunities do you see for partners?

The channel business is undergoing a major transformation. Earlier, many partners relied heavily on PC sales and traditional IT products. However, today’s market requires a broader approach.

We are promoting a “1+1” business model where partners can complement their existing IT business with additional technology solutions. There are significant opportunities in areas such as cloud services, power management solutions, networking, cybersecurity, smart home automation, managed services, and digital transformation solutions.

Customers today are looking for complete solutions rather than standalone products. Partners who can offer integrated services will have a significant competitive advantage. This shift opens new growth opportunities and helps businesses create sustainable revenue models.

Can you explain the vision behind CONFED-ITA’s common service brand?

This is one of our key initiatives. Across India, we see numerous retail and brand stores, but very few organized service brands. We believe there is tremendous potential in creating a trusted service ecosystem under a common identity.

The number of laptop, desktop, and technology users has increased dramatically over the years. Customers require reliable repair, maintenance, and support services. Through a common service brand, we aim to create standardized service quality, professional support systems, and a stronger customer experience.

This initiative will not only benefit end customers but also create additional business opportunities for our channel partners. Service remains one of the most promising growth segments in the technology industry, and we want our members to take advantage of this opportunity.

How will AI impact channel partners and the future IT ecosystem?

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way businesses operate. AI is no longer limited to large enterprises; it is becoming accessible to businesses of all sizes. For channel partners, AI presents both opportunities and responsibilities.

Partners need to understand AI-driven solutions, educate customers, and help organizations adopt these technologies effectively. AI can improve productivity, automate processes, enhance customer experiences, and create entirely new business opportunities.

At CONFED-ITA, we encourage our members to stay updated with emerging technologies and continuously upgrade their skills. Those who embrace AI and related technologies early will be better positioned for future growth.

What kind of participation and response has this year’s summit received?

The response has been extremely encouraging. We have participants joining us from different regions of India, with strong representation from both South India and North India.

This year, we are hosting approximately 550 to 600 participants, along with nearly 200 vendor delegates representing leading technology brands and solution providers. Such participation reflects the growing importance of the summit as a platform for networking, collaboration, and business development.

The diversity of attendees creates an excellent environment for knowledge exchange and partnership building. It also demonstrates the industry’s confidence in CONFED-ITA and its vision for strengthening the channel ecosystem.

What is your message to channel partners and industry stakeholders?

My message is simple: embrace change, collaborate, and keep learning. The technology industry is evolving rapidly, and success will belong to those who adapt to new opportunities. Associations like CONFED-ITA can play a critical role in helping businesses navigate these changes, build stronger networks, and achieve sustainable growth.

Together, by fostering innovation, transparency, and collaboration, we can create a stronger and more prosperous IT ecosystem for everyone.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CONFED-ITA

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