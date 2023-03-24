Comviva wins Golden Peacock Innovation Award for the BlueMarble Digital Customer Experience solution

- Advertisement - -

Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award 2023’ in the telecom sector. The company has been recognized for its flagship BlueMarble digital customer experience and monetization solution.

BlueMarble is a digital commerce, order management, customer care and partner management digital platform. It is a cloud-native and open digital platform designed to empower CSPs with a rapid transformation and monetization of the existing technology platforms as they prepare for 5G evolution.

Mr. Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva

It’s gratifying to win this award at a time when the entire industry is working towards a major digital-led growth shift,” said Mr. Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva. “At its core, Comviva signifies customer centricity and innovation. It’s in our DNA. We are committed to helping customers deliver outstanding customer experiences across channels and drive growth. We are extremely glad to have our game-changing innovations recognized and shall continue to strive for excellence.”

The Golden Peacock Awards recognize organizations that have made leading contributions in technological innovation and have had a significant impact on customer success. These awards are now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.

More Realeted : Comviva

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.