Comviva and Unlimit partner to strengthen global payment capabilities for merchants

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Unlimit, the global growth infrastructure provider, has partnered with Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specialising in customer experience management, data monetisation, and digital financial services, to enable simplified, reliable checkout experiences for merchants.

Through this partnership, Unlimit is now available as a selectable Payment Gateway within Comviva’s mobiquity® One, enabling shared merchant opportunities and streamlined global payments. The integration of Unlimit’s infrastructure into mobiquity® One will enable Comviva merchants to leverage over 1,000 payment methods, enabling faster time-to-market, more reliable checkout experiences, and direct, scalable access to global acquiring capabilities. Merchants will also benefit from simplified onboarding and coordinated go-live support, enabling faster and more efficient deployment of payment services.

The partnership will initially focus on supporting Indian merchants and driving regional growth, with the flexibility to expand into additional global markets as Comviva continues to scale its platform.

Ms. Irene Skrynova, CEO, Global Payments at Unlimit

“Together with Comviva, we are enabling faster launches and stronger payment performance, critical infrastructure to support the continued local and global expansion of Indian merchants and enterprises. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting merchants worldwide with resilient, future-ready payment infrastructure,” said Ms. Irene Skrynova, CEO, Global Payments at Unlimit.

Mr. Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva

“At Comviva, we are continuously evolving mobiquity® One to serve as a truly embedded payment platform. Our collaboration with Unlimit enhances the breadth and depth of payment capabilities available to our clients, enabling them to navigate complex, multi-market environments with greater efficiency. Together, we are building a resilient and scalable payments foundation for the next phase of digital growth,” said Mr. Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva.

Comviva empowers telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprises across more than 90 countries with digital financial solutions. Its mobiquity® One platform is a SaaS-based embedded payments solution that combines payment orchestration, Wallet-as-a-Service, and Card-as-a-Service. Its payment orchestrator leverages a single layer to enable multiple payment providers, optimising routing and enhancing payment performance across markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Comviva

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