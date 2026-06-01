COMPUTEX 2026 Sets the Stage for the Next Wave of AI-Driven Transformation

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Taipei is set to welcome the global technology industry as COMPUTEX 2026 takes place from June 2–5, 2026. Recognized as one of the world’s most influential technology exhibitions, this year’s event is themed “AI Together” and will bring together leading innovators, startups, technology brands, and industry professionals from around the world.

Spanning four major venues—TaiNEX 1 & 2, TWTC Hall 1, and TICC—COMPUTEX 2026 is expected to host 1,500 exhibitors across 6,000 booths, showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, next-generation computing, robotics, mobility, and smart technologies.

The event will feature participation from global technology leaders including ASUS, Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, BenQ, ASRock, Foxconn, Compal, Pegatron, Wiwynn, MediaTek, Intel, Delta, and Vertiv Taiwan, highlighting innovations across the entire AI value chain—from semiconductor development and data centers to intelligent infrastructure and real-world AI applications.

A major attraction of this year’s exhibition will be the expanded COMPUTEX Keynotes, featuring industry visionaries such as Mr. Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm; Mr. Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO, Marvell; Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel; and Mr. Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO, NXP. Their sessions are expected to provide valuable insights into the future of AI, computing, connectivity, and digital transformation.

Reflecting the growing importance of automation and intelligent systems, COMPUTEX 2026 will also introduce dedicated Robotics Zone and TechXperience Zone, showcasing innovations in AI robotics, machine vision, embedded technologies, and smart applications across industries such as healthcare, logistics, retail, and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, InnoVEX, the startup-focused platform within COMPUTEX, will continue to serve as a bridge connecting startups, investors, accelerators, and innovation ecosystems from across the globe, fostering collaboration and technology commercialization opportunities.

As the countdown enters its final hours, COMPUTEX 2026 is poised to once again position Taiwan at the center of global technology innovation, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the future of AI-driven transformation and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPUTEX

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