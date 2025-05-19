COMPUTEX 2025 Gathers Global Tech Minds to Explore AI-Driven Industrial Evolution

- Advertisement -

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025, one of the global iconic exhibitions for AI and innovation, will officially open tomorrow, May 20, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. The event brings together 1,400 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions to showcase their innovations across 4,800 booths. This year, COMPUTEX continues to lead the global tech ecosystem, inviting major industry players- NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Foxconn, MediaTek, NXP, and other tech giants to deliver keynote speeches. Leading research firm Gartner is also invited to provide in-depth insights into Al technologies and industry trends, collectively exploring cutting-edge innovation and emerging business opportunities.

According to Gartner, global spending on generative Al will reach US$ 644 billion in 2025. Companies are investing billions annually to improve the scale, performance, and reliability of generative Al models. Al is expected to become a standard built-in feature in future consumer electronics. In response to this Al-driven economic transformation, COMPUTEX 2025 is themed “Al Next” and focuses on Al & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility, echoing global trends in Al innovation and industrial transformation.

Mr. James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) remarked, “Al is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace-from algorithmic breakthroughs to broader accessibility. Taiwan, with its leadership in semiconductors and innovation, is driving this global shift. COMPUTEX 2025 spotlights AI & robotics, next-gen technologies, and future mobility as the cornerstones of the next wave of innovation.”

Mr. Paul S.L. Peng, Chairman of the Taipei Computer Association said, “Taiwan stands strong in the Al era with its world-class semiconductor supply chain, cutting-edge software-hardware integration, and real-world solutions for challenges like smart aging and labor resilience.

COMPUTEX Keynotes: Industry Titans to Lead the Conversation and Explore AI-Driven Industry Transformation

The COMPUTEX Keynote series will feature world-leading tech executives from around the world, including Mr. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA; Mr. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm; Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn Technology Group; Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek; Mr. Jens Hinrichsen, EVP of NXP, and more. These industry heavyweights will provide multi-perspective insights on AI applications in communications, automotive, smart manufacturing, and edge computing, offering the latest breakthroughs and charting the future direction of global industries.

COMPUTEX Forum: A Deep Dive into the AI Ecosystem

The COMPUTEX Forum will spotlight the development of the AI ecosystem through two focused sessions:

Morning session: Industry experts from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, Advantech, and others will discuss business opportunities in Al robotics and edge computing, as well as how these technologies are reshaping industries.

Afternoon session: Speakers from Arm, Intel, Adobe, Cadence, and other tech-leading brands will share the next evolution of generative Al applications and real-world use cases. Additionally, leading companies, including bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal, will present highly efficient Al data center solutions, addressing the growing demands for Al computing power and data capacity.

InnoVEX 2025 Upgraded: Asia’s Innovation Hub for Startups

COMPUTEX’s InnoVEX-Asia’s premier innovation and startup platform-returns with record momentum. Nearly 450 startup teams from 24 countries will participate. Ten countries-including Belgium, France, Thailand, Israel, Japan, and more-will feature national pavilions. Global leading accelerators and venture capital firms like NVIDIA Incеption, Garage+, and StarFab will connect with startups to foster collaboration and cross-border growth. The InnoVEX Forum will feature talks by leaders from AWS, Qualcomm, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, and more, sharing insights into Al innovation and trends. Other show events, such as startup pitch competitions and Global Demo Day, will further highlight the dynamic international startup scene.

COMPUTEX 2025, a globally iconic exhibition for Al and innovation, attracts leading companies from around the world to Taipei to grasp the pulse of the Al era.

