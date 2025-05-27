COMPUTEX 2025 Concludes Successfully

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

COMPUTEX 2025 concluded today after four days of dynamic exhibitions and events. The show welcomed an impressive turnout, with 86,521 buyers from 152 countries, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. As the global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, this year’s theme, “AI Next,” brought together leading global tech companies and startup teams. The event attracted top-tier international buyers, generating vast business opportunities across the AI supply chain and reinforcing Taiwan’s pivotal role as a hub for global technology exchange.

As global AI applications diversify rapidly, Gartner’s Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2025 identified Autonomous AI, Humanoid Robots, and Advanced Computing as key drivers transforming industries. COMPUTEX 2025 focused on three topics—AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility—spotlighting both cutting-edge development and real-world deployment.

Pegatron highlighted its capabilities in human-machine integration with interactive biomimetic robot dogs and immersive VR devices. BenQ attracted strong interest with its multi-zone exhibit, especially the AI golf simulator combining visual tracking, motion sensing, and smart analytics for real-time swing feedback. Advantech and Solomon showcased key innovations, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robotic arms, and AIoT platforms—demonstrating Taiwan’s strength in

intelligent manufacturing technologies.

TADA also curated a Smart Mobility Pavilion, joined by 19 brands including Pegatron, Vitalcore Technology, System Electronics, OToBrite, collectively promoting innovation in intelligent and electric vehicle technologies.

Global Startups Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of InnoVEX

Celebrating its 10th edition, InnoVEX saw its scale grow 12.5% over last year, with 450 startups from 24 countries. Thailand and the Philippines debuted national pavilions, sending a combined delegation of 22 startups—underscoring the rise of Asian innovation and the global connectivity of the COMPUTEX platform. InnoVEX Forum welcomed renowned speakers from AWS, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Solomon, and Advantech, sharing insights on how AI is powering innovation and digital transformation.

This year’s Pitch Contest goes to DeepRad.AI from Taiwan, recognized for its innovative application of AI in medical imaging to enable early disease detection and prediction. The team’s strong commitment to advancing public health through practical AI solutions was highly praised by the judges.

Tech Leaders Dominate the Stage as Keynotes Draw Record Buzz

COMPUTEX Keynote opened with Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, followed by Cristiano Amon (CEO, Qualcomm), Young Liu (Chairman, Foxconn), Dr. Rick Tsai (Vice Chairman & CEO, MediaTek), and Jens Hinrichsen (Executive VP, NXP), offering rich perspectives across the evolving AI ecosystem. Notably, Taiwan featured prominently in nearly every keynote, reinforcing its critical role in the global technology and supply chain landscape.

COMPUTEX Forum, themed “AI in Action”, welcomed 13 tech industry leaders from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, Advantech, Arm, Intel, Adobe, Cadence, bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal. Over 1,300 attendees joined the forum to explore the latest in AI implementation and market trends.

Cross-Industry Collaborations Spark New Trends in Sustainability and Lifestyle

In COMPUTEX 2025 Sustainable Design Award, Pegatron earned the Gold Award, ASUS the Silver, and Lite-On the Bronze—underscoring the tech industry’s growing commitment to sustainability.

The exhibition also featured creative cross-industry collaborations. Following last year’s success, plain-me and iconic local snack brand Kuai Kuai teamed up again to launch a series of limited-edition co-branded merchandise. Meanwhile, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation and GQ Taiwan co-hosted a refined Hospitality Lounge, merging capital markets with lifestyle aesthetics and showcasing COMPUTEX’s vibrant commercial influence.

COMPUTEX will take place from June 2 to 5 in 2026, driven by strong exhibitor demand following this year’s successful results, the show will expand beyond Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 to include TWTC Hall 1, creating a dedicated AI-powered tech lifestyle ecosystem unique to COMPUTEX.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPUTEX 2025

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161