COMPUTEX 2025 Concluded on a Grand Scale Displaying Next-Gen Technologies and Enabling Global Partnerships

COMPUTEX 2025 (May 20 to 23) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition under the theme ‘AI Next,’ concluded featuring 1400 exhibitors from 34 countries, hosting 4,800 booths across. The event opened with the presence of Mr. Lai Ching-te, President; Mr. Pan Men-an, Secretary-General to the President; Mr. Cho Jung-tai, Premier; and Mr. James Huang, Chairman, TAITRA; and Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman, Chairman, TCA.

Mr. Lai Ching-te, President

Mr. Lai Ching-te, President, highlighted, “Over 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductor wafers are produced in Taiwan, supporting the prosperity of global industries. The government is proactively formulating trade and economic cooperation policies to deepen connections with countries worldwide. Our goal is to build a Taiwan-centered alliance for a democratic semiconductor supply chain—one that fosters a secure, trustworthy, and open global technology network.”

Mr. James Huang, Chairman, TAITRA

Mr. James Huang, Chairman, TAITRA, added, “AI has crossed the Turing Boundary—gaining memory and evolving closer to human-like intelligence. This marks a deeper transformation that connects hardware and software, and unites humans with artificial intelligence. Taiwan stands at the center of this revolution, leveraging its strengths in semiconductors, innovation, and advanced computing to lead the AI era.”

Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman, TCA

Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman, TCA, said, “Taiwan holds three major competitive advantages in the AI era: a robust semiconductor supply chain, strong capabilities in hardware-software integration, and practical solutions to address aging populations and labor shortages—demonstrating industrial resilience.”

From Chips to Systems: Demonstrate the Power of Taiwan’s AI Ecosystem: As a premier global exhibition for AI and startups, COMPUTEX 2025 centered around three major themes: AI& Robotics, Next-Gen Tech and Future Mobility. This year introduced two new specialized zones: the AI Services Technology Zone and the Robotics & Drones Zone.

Leading exhibitors included Acer, ADATA, Advantech, ASRock, ASUS, Auras, BenQ, Chenbro, GIGABYTE, Delta, ECS, G.SKILL, Foxconn, Innodisk, Intel, Inventec, KIOXIA, LITEON, MediaTek, MSI, NVIDIA, MiTAC, Pegatron, and PGW, showcasing a full spectrum of AI innovation from hardware to application.

Notable incubators and accelerators such as NVIDIA Inception Program, Garage+, StarFab, Taipei Exchange, Edge AI Foundation, and Interlink are also participated with startup teams, igniting creative sparks across the show.

Keynotes and Forums – Advancing the AI 2.0 Era: The following world’s most influential tech leaders delivered keynote speeches:

Mr. Jensen Huang, CEO, NVIDIA

Mr. Cristiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm

Mr. Young Liu, Chairmen, Hon Hai (Foxconn)

Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, MediaTek

Mr. Jens Hinrichsen, Executive VP, NXP

The COMPUTEX Forum has also been fully upgraded, themed ‘AI in Action.’ This year’s lineup features 13 heavyweight speakers from across the AI ecosystem, including Google DeepMind, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Advantech, Arm, Intel, Adobe, Cadence, bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal, offering in-depth discussions on critical issues shaping the AI supply chain.

Diverse Events Enhance the Visitor Experience: In addition to 1-on-1 sourcing meetings, guided tours, ESG GO! initiative, and Pitch Contest, TAITRA also launched creative events, including Tech’em High, a collaborative nightlife event with KOR Taipei, and the Hospitality Lounge curated by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation and GQ Taiwan—blending business networking with lifestyle and capital market integration.

COMPUTEX 2025 concluded after four days of dynamic exhibitions and events. The show welcomed an impressive turnout, with 86,521 buyers from 152 countries, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. This year’s theme, ‘AI Next,’ brought together leading global tech companies and startup teams. The event attracted top-tier international buyers, generating vast business opportunities across the AI supply chain and reinforcing Taiwan’s pivotal role as a hub for global technology exchange.

Overview of the Size and Attendance of COMPUTEX 2025

Exhibitors’ Countries or Regions (2025): 1,400 exhibitors from 34 countries or regions – Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE (United Arab Emirates), United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.

COMPUTEX Key Participants (2025): Acer, Adata, Advantech, Asrock, Asus, AURAS, BenQ, CHAINTECH, Chenbro, Delta, ECS, G.Skill, GIGABYTE, Hon Hai, Innodisk, Intel, Inventec, KIOXIA, LITEON, MediaTek, MSI, NVIDIA, MiTAC, PEGATRON, PGW, QCT, Realtek, SAMSUNG, Silicon Power, Supermicro, Team, Thermaltake, Transcend, TREND, Vertiv, Wiwynn, YUAN High-Tech, and more.

InnoVEX Key Participants (2025): Garage+, NVIDIA Inception, Starfab, Commercial Office of Brazil, Business France, Flanders Investment and Trade-Taipei, Investment NSW (Australia),Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Thai Trade Office, Taipei, CzechInvest – Investment and Business Development Agency, the Philippine Department of Agriculture, Israel Export Institute, Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (SMEA), Industrial Technology Research Institute.

Exhibit Areas: Advanced Communication & Networking; AI Service Technology; Components & Battery Energy Storage; Consumer Electronic Accessories; Gaming; Industrial IoT & Embedded Systems; InnoVEX; Intelligent Business Solutions; International Exhibitors Area; Robotics & Drones; Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites; Smart Mobility; Storage & Management Solutions; and System Integration Solution.

Events: Global Press Conference, Opening Ceremony, COMPUTEX Keynote, COMPUTEX Forum, Guided Tour, New Product Launch, Startup Pitches & Demos, Procurement Meetings, ESG GO Initiative, and Tech’em High (Happy Hour)

AI Deployment Accelerates as Taiwan Solidifies Its Strategic Global Position: Focused on three topics—AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility, COMPUTEX 2025 concluded as the global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups. This year’s theme, ‘AI Next,’ brought together leading global tech companies and startup teams. The event attracted top-tier international buyers, generating vast business opportunities across the AI supply chain and reinforcing Taiwan’s pivotal role as a hub for global technology exchange.

Pegatron highlighted its capabilities in human-machine integration with interactive biomimetic robot dogs and immersive VR devices. BenQ attracted strong interest with its multi-zone exhibit, especially the AI golf simulator combining visual tracking, motion sensing, and smart analytics for real-time swing feedback. Advantech and Solomon showcased key innovations, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robotic arms, and AIoT platforms—demonstrating Taiwan’s strength in intelligent manufacturing technologies.

TADA also curated a Smart Mobility Pavilion, joined by 19 brands including Pegatron, Vitalcore Technology, System Electronics, OToBrite, collectively promoting innovation in intelligent and electric vehicle technologies.

InnoVEX: 450 Startups Gather to Drive the Global Innovation Wave and Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of InnoVEX

InnoVEX Demonstrates Global Brand Influence as a Startup Hub: Celebrating its 10th edition, InnoVEX saw its scale grow 12.5% over last year, with 450 startups from 24 countries. Thailand and the Philippines debuted national pavilions, sending a combined delegation of 22 startups—underscoring the rise of Asian innovation and the global connectivity of the COMPUTEX platform. InnoVEX Forum welcomed renowned speakers from AWS, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Solomon, and Advantech, sharing insights on how AI is powering innovation and digital transformation.

This year’s Pitch Contest goes to DeepRad.AI from Taiwan, recognized for its innovative application of AI in medical imaging to enable early disease detection and prediction. The team’s strong commitment to advancing public health through practical AI solutions was highly praised by the judges.

Public-Private Partnerships Foster Thriving Tech Startups: In addition to national pavilions, accelerators and ecosystem partners intensify efforts to cultivate startups. NVIDIA will showcase 16 startup teams under its NVIDIA Inception Program, illustrating frontier technologies. Garage+ will feature 36 top-tier startups from Canada, Japan, the US, Sweden, the UK, South Korea, Israel, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, covering AI & Data, ESG, Biotech, Semiconductors, and Smart Manufacturing. Other key contributors include StarFab, TPEx, Edge AI Foundation, and Interlink, bringing diverse and exciting innovations.

Government initiatives also bolster startup growth. Programs such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Best AI Awards and the National Science Council’s IC Taiwan Grand Challenge (ICTGC) enhance the global visibility and competitiveness of Taiwanese startups, providing crucial platforms for showcasing innovation.

Diverse Activities to Drive a Wave of Creative Innovation: During InnoVEX, a series of diverse events will allow participants to experience actively, including the Opening Ceremony, InnoVEX Forum, Pitch Contest, and Global Demo Day. InnoVEX Forum will be held on the afternoon of May 21, will focus on AI. Industry leaders from AWS, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Google Cloud Platform, Solomon, and Advantech will share insights on cutting-edge AI technologies and applications, discussing how AI is driving future innovation and digital transformation.

Cross-Industry Collaborations Spark New Trends in Sustainability and Lifestyle: In COMPUTEX 2025 Sustainable Design Award, Pegatron earned the Gold Award, ASUS the Silver, and Lite-On the Bronze—underscoring the tech industry’s growing commitment to sustainability.

The exhibition also featured creative cross-industry collaborations. Following last year’s success, plain-me and iconic local snack brand Kuai Kuai teamed up again to launch a series of limited-edition co-branded merchandise. Meanwhile, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation and GQ Taiwan co-hosted a refined Hospitality Lounge, merging capital markets with lifestyle aesthetics and showcasing COMPUTEX’s vibrant commercial influence.

To Sum Up

COMPUTEX 2025 concluded on a record scale featuring 1400 exhibitors from 34 countries, hosting 4,800 booths across and over 18000 visitors. The exhibition also featured creative cross-industry collaborations. In fact there was an explosion of technology and interactions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPUTEX 2025

