COMPUTEX 2024 – Shaping the Future of Technology

- Advertisement -

As the world eagerly embraces the boundless possibilities of AI, connectivity, and immersive experiences, COMPUTEX 2024 emerges as the nexus of innovation, connecting visionaries, industry leaders, and enthusiasts alike. Scheduled from June 4 to June 7, 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & 2, this premier global event promises to redefine the landscape of technology and usher in a new era of possibilities.

Positioned at the forefront of “connecting AI,” COMPUTEX 2024 serves as a pivotal platform where the latest advancements in AI computing converge with cutting-edge technologies in advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, and sustainability. With a focus on driving innovations that transcend boundaries, the event encapsulates the spirit of progress and collaboration.

With over 1500 exhibitors from 36 countries or regions, COMPUTEX 2024 embodies diversity and inclusivity, offering a comprehensive showcase of the latest products, solutions, and services. From established giants to emerging startups, the exhibition floor pulsates with energy and creativity, presenting visitors with a myriad of opportunities to explore and engage.

One of the unique features of COMPUTEX 2024 is its commitment to thought leadership, providing a platform for tech launches and fostering meaningful connections through matchmaking and networking opportunities. In addition, InnoVEX, a dedicated segment of the event, amplifies the voices of startups and innovators, offering them a stage to shine and thrive.

Reflecting the global appeal of the event, the top ten countries or regions by international visitors in 2023 included Japan, the United States, Korea, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, Philippines, and Indonesia, highlighting the widespread influence and relevance of COMPUTEX on a global scale.

At the heart of COMPUTEX 2024 are its key participants, comprising industry titans such as Acer, Adata, Asrock, Asus, BenQ, Delta, ESSENCORE, GIGABYTE, G.Skill, Hanmi Micronics, Innodisk, InWin, KIOXIA, MSI, NVIDIA, NXP, Pro Gamersware, QCT, Realtek, Supermicro, SK Hynix, Thermaltake, Transcend, YFC-BonEagle, ZOTAC, Aten, AIC, Chenbro, Posiflex, Seasonic, PNY, Team Group, Ingrasys and more. Their presence underscores the significance of the event as a catalyst for driving technological breakthroughs and shaping the future of computing.

InnoVEX, the dedicated platform for startups and innovators, showcases the vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship and creativity. With key participants ranging from government agencies to tech accelerators, it provides a nurturing environment for aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed.

The exhibits areas at COMPUTEX 2024 span a wide spectrum of technologies, including advanced communication and networking, IoT, smart mobility, gaming, AI computing, semiconductors, and more. Each area offers unique insights and opportunities for attendees to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future.

Beyond the exhibits, COMPUTEX 2024 features a diverse array of events, including global press conferences, keynote speeches, forums, startup pitches, and procurement meetings. These events serve as catalysts for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and inspiration, driving the industry forward.

The key topics of the show: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability and Innovations. The unique features of the show: Thought Leadership, Platform for Tech Launches, Matchmaking & Networking, and InnoVEX. Top 10 Countries or Regions from where the highest number of International visitors are expected (ranked by 2023 records): 1. Japan, 2. United States, 3. Korea, 4. China, 5. Thailand, 6. Hong Kong, 7. Vietnam, 8. India, 9. Philippines, and 10. Indonesia. Exhibit areas: Advanced Communication & Networking; Components & Battery Energy Storage; Storage & Management Solutions; IoT & Smart Technology; Smart Mobility; Gaming & Metaverse; AI Computing & System Integration; International Exhibitors; Industrial IoT & Embedded Systems; Consumer Electronic Accessories; Semiconductors & Hospitality Suites; Smart Retail & Business Solutions; InnoVEX and Media.

The main events at Computex: Global Press Conference; Opening Ceremony; COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum; Startup Pitches & Demos; Procurement Meetings; Tech’em High (Happy Hour); ESG!GO; Hong Day Business Lounge; Guided Tour.

Key Participations at InnoVEX: Commercial Office of Brazil, Business France, Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, Flanders Investment and Trade-Taipei, Investment NSW (Australia), Japan External Trade Organization, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Garage+, Keelung City Government Department of Economic Affairs, StarFab, NTPC Digibase, Business Incubation Center, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industrial Technology Research Institute, IAPS Tech Startup Accelerator, Taipei Exchange, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology.

Some Keynote Speakers and their Topics

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair & CEO

• Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair & CEO, will deliver Opening Keynote at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 7F on Monday, June 3, at 9:30 AM (UCT+8), with a session entitled ‘The future of high-performance computing in the AI era.’

Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO, MediaTek

• Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO, MediaTek, will deliver a keynote on June 4 on how the latest silicon advancements and connectivity standards are making AI ubiquitous.

Mr. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm

• Mr. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm will deliver a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 to share insights on ‘The PC Reborn’: The keynote will be on June 3, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. (UCT+8) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 7F. The PC industry is experiencing an inflection point, driven by era-defining innovation that promises to change how we interact with our PCs going forward. Amon will break down the trends and technology that have brought us here, and more importantly, where they will take us across productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, General Director of Delta Research Center

• Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, General Director of Delta Research Center, will deliver the keynote speech with the theme ‘How AI Revolutionizes Automation Applications.’ The speech will take place at 11 AM on June 6th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7th Floor. Modern manufacturing, building automation, and autonomous vehicles all require advanced predictive analytics and integrated insights to guide optimal decision-making, efficiency improvement, and cost reduction.

Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

• Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote address outlining what’s next for the AI ecosystem. Slated for June 2 at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, the address kicks off before the COMPUTEX trade show.

Mr. Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro

• Mr. Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro, will introduce Supermicro’s cutting-edge systems designed and optimized for a wide range of compute workloads, as well as new AI technology innovations that help global customers develop state-of-the-art applications and accelerate time-to-solution.

COMPUTEX 2024 Forum Sets the Stage as Tech Titans Gather to Witness Next-Gen AI Developments: With the advent of the Generative AI era, the technology industry is poised to showcase a diverse array of innovations at COMPUTEX 2024. Themed “Connecting AI”, this year’s event will unveil the latest applications and technologies in AI development. The annual COMPUTEX Forum, tailored to address the latest industry trends, will take place on June 5th in Room 701, 7th Floor, Hall 2 of the Nangang Exhibition Center. Under the theme “Let’s Talk Generative AI,” nine international AI experts will delve into the hardware technologies and software applications of Generative AI, providing forward-looking and diverse perspectives for global industries. Centered around the theme of Generative AI, the COMPUTEX Forum will comprehensively analyze key technologies and industry applications.

To Sum Up

COMPUTEX 2024 stands as a beacon of innovation, uniting the global community of technologists, innovators, and enthusiasts in a shared pursuit of excellence. Showcasing cutting-edge technologies, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities, the event sets the stage for a future where possibilities are limitless, and the boundaries of technology are continually pushed.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPUTEX

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429