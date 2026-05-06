Comprint Tech Solutions Hosts Strategic Growth Meet with Seagate Technology Leadership, Sets Strong Roadmap for the Year Ahead

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Comprint Tech Solutions recently hosted a high-impact strategic meeting with senior leadership from Seagate Technology, marking a significant step toward strengthening collaboration and accelerating growth in the storage solutions segment.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Annie Flaig, Senior Vice President – Global Sales, Seagate, and Ms. Melyssa Banda, Senior Vice President – Storage Solutions and Services, Seagate, along with key leaders including Mr. Sameer Bhatia, Senior Regional Director at Seagate Technology, Mr. Vivek Upman, Mr. Rajesh Shival, and Mr. Karthikeyan Kumarasamy. Their presence underscored Seagate’s commitment to deepening partnerships and driving forward-looking strategies in the Indian market.

Mr. Pankaj Sancheti, Director at Comprint Tech Solutions

Mr. Pankaj Sancheti, Director at Comprint Tech Solutions said, “Our collaboration with Seagate Technology reflects a shared commitment to growth, clarity, and execution. Closing this year’s targets and shaping the next roadmap together strengthens our direction. Meaningful, in-person engagements like these sharpen strategy, deepen trust, and position us confidently for a stronger, results-driven year ahead.”

During the session, both teams conducted a comprehensive review of the current year’s performance, successfully closing targets and outlining a clear, data-driven forecast for the upcoming year. The discussion enabled strong alignment on business priorities, growth opportunities, and execution strategies required to achieve ambitious goals.

Representing Comprint Tech Solutions, Mr. Rohit Sancheti, Mr. Adarsh Jain, Mr. Arihant Jain, and Mr. Kunal Sancheti led the dialogue, bringing valuable insights into market dynamics, channel strategies, and evolving customer demands.

The in-person interaction played a pivotal role in sharpening business perspectives, strengthening mutual understanding, and translating plans into actionable outcomes. The session highlighted the importance of collaborative engagement in driving measurable results and sustaining long-term growth.

Comprint Tech Solutions expressed its appreciation to Annie Flaig, Melyssa Banda, and the entire Seagate team for their visit and continued partnership.

With a shared vision and renewed momentum, both organizations are set to move forward with confidence toward a strong and successful year ahead.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Comprint Tech

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