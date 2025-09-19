Compass successfully completed yet another edition of its Conclave, aptly named IT Ka Mahakumbh

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This grand event brought together a diverse mix of distributors, dealers, retailers, system integrators, and many others from across Bengal. The FAIITA team also graced the occasion with their presence.

The conclave began with a soulful Ganesh Vandana followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Chairman Shri Neeraj Agrawal extended heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors and highlighted the new additions in this edition— a bigger venue, a gaming event with a prize pool of ₹2,10,000, more sponsors, and an expanded exhibition area. For the first time, along with B2B, a B2C segment was also introduced, which was attended by over 70 business associations of Kolkata.

He also shared that the conclave was blessed by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee. As a CSR initiative, a commitment for over 90 free eye surgeries was made. President Shri Manish Lunia thanked the committee, emphasizing that teamwork brings dreamwork, and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the team who worked tirelessly for three months to make this conclave a grand success.

The Gala Night was spectacular, with renowned artists from Delhi and Mumbai delivering high-energy performances that kept the delegates dancing until midnight. The second day witnessed a galaxy of eminent speakers. A thought-provoking talk show on Cyber Fraud was attended by Shri Abhishek Modi, IPS (DC, Cyber Cell, Kolkata Police), and Shri Sandeep Sengupta, moderated by our mentor Shri V.K. Bhandari. Mr. Skyad Tyagi shared deep insights on the use of AI in day-to-day business, followed by the most-awaited session of Dr. Vivek Bindra, whose powerful and motivational address lifted the delegates to the next level.

Hosted at the luxurious 5-star property of ITC Royal Bengal, delegates enjoyed not only the sessions but also the sumptuous food and premium hospitality.

Sponsor Section

This Conclave would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors:

Powered By: Supertron

Supertron Gala Night Sponsor: Canon

Canon Diamond Sponsors: CP Plus, HP, Micron

CP Plus, HP, Micron Gold Sponsors: AMD, ASUS, Dell, Epson, Geonix, RP Tech, Sandisk, Savex, Tech Data

AMD, ASUS, Dell, Epson, Geonix, RP Tech, Sandisk, Savex, Tech Data Silver Sponsors: Foxin, Frontech, Lapcare, Lenovo, Link Telecom, MSI, Viewsonic

Foxin, Frontech, Lapcare, Lenovo, Link Telecom, MSI, Viewsonic Supported By: Acer, Ant Sports, AOC, ATVI, Consistent, Cooler Master, Corsair, Daichi, D-Link, EVM, Gobbler, Hero Fincorp, Hikvision, Lexar, Posiflex, Quickheal, Saboo, Simmtronics, Toshiba, Zion

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Compass

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135