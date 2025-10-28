Tuesday, October 28, 2025
COMPASS Hosts Grand Diwali Meet 2025, Honours Industry Leaders

By NCN News Network
The Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS), a premier association of IT entrepreneurs in Eastern India, celebrated its annual Diwali Meet 2025 with grandeur and enthusiasm. The event witnessed an overwhelming gathering of around 350 guests, including COMPASS members and their families, who came together for an evening filled with joy, camaraderie, and celebration.

A key highlight of the evening was the felicitation ceremony, where Mr. V.K. Bhandari was honoured with the prestigious HALL OF FAME Award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the IT industry. Along with him, several past presidents and executive members of COMPASS were also felicitated for their dedicated service and leadership over the years.

The Diwali Meet reflected the strong unity and festive spirit within the COMPASS community, creating memorable moments of togetherness and celebration for all attendees.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPASS

