Compass has organized Conclave ‘23 ‘IT Ka Mahakumbh’ started 25th Aug

Compass, one of the recognized associations in Eastern India, organized Conclave ‘23 ‘IT Ka Mahakumbh’ event at Westin, Kolkata. It has 350+ members across Eastern India.

The eagerly awaited event, COMPASS Conclave – IT Ka Mahakumbh started with great pomp and show today. This day was dedicated to Training, Productive Knowledge, Acknowledgement, and Motivation.

On this day, a series of impactful business sessions will take place. From 11:30 am to 1 pm, everyone will be invited to join us for Lunch & Networking. Precisely at 1:30 PM, the Opening Ceremony and proceedings had begun.

Some of the major sponsors are CP Plus, HP, Gigabyte, Asus, BenQ, Dell, Epson, Intel, and Lenovo.

The second day commenced a series of discussions and power packed sessions on the “Importance of Digital Marketing in Today’s Scenario “– Presented by Mr. Sandeep Sengupta. It also involved a discussion on the eventful 30 Years Journey of COMPASS. Further the Talk Show on GST which comprises of Guest Speakers: Khalid Aizaz Anwar, IAS, Commissioner, Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Govt. of West Bengal, and Consultant Mr. Vivek Jalan. The session will be moderated by Sri V.K. Bhandari.

It also will involve the felicitation of Committee Members and The Grand Finale: Motivational Speech by Mr. Sonu Sharma.

Mr. V K Bhandari, Mentor Compass and now Chairman, Superton

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V K Bhandari, Mentor Compass and now Chairman, Superton says“ Before 7 years we had a vision to have an event where all the members from Eastern India partners , software developers, retailers, distributor, system integrator and on other side all brands could participate. All partners and vendors can participate and exchange ideas on technology, the future road map etc. We have worked hard for team of Compass for putting together 265 delegates and it’s a great achievement and it has fallen on dream and IT fraternity has benefitted. Our aim or goal should be the same where our voice should be strong enough to reach out to the government and nurture the experience of the veterans and benefit for IT fraternity. “

Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, President, Compass

Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, President, Compass said, “We are extremely excited to have organized this Mahakumbh event for the first time and we have 25 sponsors at Compass only, 250 delegates from IT fraternity from every corner. We thank all the sponsors and Compass members who are supporting us and working hard to make this plan a success. We know that members have full trust in us and this is what makes us proud.”

