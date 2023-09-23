COMPASS has Opened its New Office

- Advertisement - -

COMPASS(Computer Association of Eastern India) is delighted and thrilled to announce the inauguration of its new office on September 22, 2023, in the heart of the city, right in the middle of the Computer Market at GC Avenue and Chandni area. We have created a state-of-the-art conference room capable of accommodating up to 60 people, along with a smaller conference room that can comfortably seat 16 individuals. In addition, we have established five private chambers, each capable of hosting 5 to 10 people.

This new office provides us with the convenience of conducting both small and large seminars on our own premises. President Neeraj Agrawal emphasized that this office has made COMPASS self-sufficient by offering conference rooms and small meeting spaces to companies for their meetings, conferences, product launches, training sessions, and more at a nominal cost.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of COMPASS’s past presidents, including K.L. Lalani, Arun Jalan, Pawan Jajodia, Alok Garodia, Pradeep Biyani,Rajesh Saboo, P.L. Suhasaria, Sanjay Chajjer, and President Neeraj Agrawal, alongside other distinguished members.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPASS

