COMPASS Elects New President and Executive Board

COMPASS (Computer Association of Eastern India) has brought together the IT fraternity of Eastern India and has been an inspiration for many more associations throughout the nation for the welfare of the industry as a whole and have stepped into 28th Glorious Year, serving IT Industry. (see the picture above for details about the new executive committee).

Mr. Neeraj Agarwal, President, Compass, “I am really thankful to all members of COMPASS for electing me as the President of Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS) . I assure that we will try to take compass to unprecedented heights with the support of all members, as it goes with the saying, ‘Teamwork makes the dream work.’ I am lucky and blessed to have one of the best Executive Team this year who is vibrant , energetic and always proactive to help. We would try to reach out to our members more effectively with statutory, legal and informative information’s through various modes of communication & seminars.”

Unfortunately, due to COVID we couldn’t be able to commix and have a great time with our families but this time we would recoup those 2 years and have a blast this year.

The motto of this year will be CCC – Compass Connects the channel, engages & communicates and coordinates with companies and the key stakeholders in T1, T2 , T3 cities constantly for betterment of IT Industry. This year, COMPASS will partner with various District and National Associations to achieve new goals.

