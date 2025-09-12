COMPASS Conclave 25 – IT Ka Mahakumbh Unites Eastern India’s Tech Leaders in Kolkata

- Advertisement -

COMPASS Conclave 25, branded as “IT Ka Mahakumbh,” is a two-day event taking place on September 12th and 13th, 2025, at the luxurious ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata. Organized by the Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS), this landmark event promises to be a grand gathering of the region’s most influential channel partners, industry leaders, and IT entrepreneurs. The conclave is designed to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and chart the future of the digital and IT ecosystem in Eastern India.

As a premier organization fostering the growth and sustainability of the IT industry in Eastern India, COMPASS plays a pivotal role in promoting collaboration, business opportunities, and technological innovation across the region. The conclave is expected to attract participants from across districts, cities, and towns of West Bengal, representing nearly 80% of the region’s IT market.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Gaming Event with a prize pool of ₹2,10,000

with a prize pool of ₹2,10,000 Gala Night featuring renowned artists from Delhi and Mumbai

featuring renowned artists from Delhi and Mumbai Engaging Knowledge Sessions covering AI, cybersecurity, market trends, and more

covering AI, cybersecurity, market trends, and more A motivational session by celebrated speaker Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Badabusiness.com

Leadership and Governance:

The event is chaired by Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, with Mr. Manish Lunia as President and Mr. V.K. Bhandari as Mentor. Key office bearers include Mr. Lilesh Khakhra (Vice President), Mr. Sandeep Jain (Secretary), Mr. Vineet Jindal (Joint Secretary), and Mr. Vikash Sethiya (Treasurer), among others.

This exclusive gathering is held by invite only, underscoring its high-level focus and prominence in the IT industry.

Supported by Leading Sponsors:

The event enjoys strong backing from industry giants such as Supertron, Canon, CP Plus, HP, Crucial, AMD, Asus, Dell Technologies, Epson, Lenovo, and many more.

With an aim to empower the IT ecosystem, COMPASS continues to serve as a trusted voice advocating for industry growth, regulatory clarity, and sustainable development in the digital era.

