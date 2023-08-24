Commvault’s Groundbreaking Data Protection and Security Capabilities Now Available

- Advertisement - -

Commvault® announced the general availability of Commvault Platform Release 2023E which bolsters secure data protection across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“In a landscape increasingly threatened by ransomware attacks, it is imperative for IT and security professionals to shield and secure their backup infrastructure from malicious attacks,” said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Commvault’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re tackling this head-on by enabling customers to preemptively detect threats to their backups to reduce the potential impact and expedite recovery in the event of a compromise.”

For starters, Commvault’s cutting edge Threat Scan offering provides proactive threat detection aimed at ensuring the cleanliness, safety, and recoverability of backup data. Not only is it designed to thwart reinfections during recovery, but also to isolate threats for analysis and empowers users to promptly retrieve trusted copies of their data.

Next, Commvault has also strengthened its integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Palo Alto XSOAR to accelerate incident response times and refine its orchestration through seamless automation and holistic insights. These integrations are critical as IT and security responsibilities continue to blur.

The company is also offering SaaS customers a unique, unified vantage point. Commvault Cloud Command, a single, user-friendly interface, empowers users with real-time insights, cohesive dashboards, and actionable insights to quickly and effectively respond to threats.

Lastly, the company enhanced its integration with Dell Power Protect DD, which enables joint customers to use Commvault’s native compression, deduplication, and replication processes to streamline data management operations and optimize their overall efficiency.

