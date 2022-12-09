Commvault Witnesses Significant Momentum in India for Metallic Portfolio Running on Microsoft Azure

- Advertisement - -

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, announced an excellent momentum for its SaaS division Metallic in India since it was made available in the country three quarters ago. Metallic’s rapid growth in India is a testament of the successful collaboration between Commvault and Microsoft, offering two cloud technologies – Microsoft Azure and Metallic SaaS – to meet the need for proven data protection backed by powerful scale and multi-layered security for Indian enterprises.

One of the key reasons behind Metallic’s success is that it was built in the cloud, using the best of Azure’s native capabilities while leveraging Commvault’s enterprise technology – the same technology stack that large enterprises have entrusted to protect their mission-critical apps and data. Additionally, with features such as air-gapping and eDiscovery, Metallic enhances protection of data across SaaS offerings, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and more, in the case of accidental deletion, corruption and malicious attacks, in the cloud and beyond.

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India and SAARC, Commvault.

“Data is an enterprise’s crown jewel, and the demand for a powerful data management solution is at an all-time high. Metallic has proven to be a game-changer in this dynamic business landscape in India, with our customers tackling even the most complex data problems with ease. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to empower enterprises with innovative and trusted solutions,” said Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India and SAARC, Commvault.

Mr. Aditee Rele, Director – ISV, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative to support our customers with holistic data protection solutions in their digital transformation journey. Benefitting from the secure and hyperscale cloud capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Metallic SaaS delivers a powerful solution for storing and protecting business-critical data for enterprise organizations. Our joint customers are already beginning to witness tremendous value through the collaboration between Commvault and Microsoft,” said Mr. Aditee Rele, Director – ISV, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

Since its global launch two years ago, Metallic has experienced amazing growth and accomplished what most start-ups would dream of:

Rapid-fire portfolio expansion – more than tripling our offerings from global launch

Growing from 1M to $50M ARR in six quarters

Expansion to serve more than 2,000 customers, with availability in more than 30 countries around the globe

Launched an access programme for ThreatWise, the company’s new offering following its acquisition of TrapX

In India, several customers including IndiGrid, Indiassetz, Marcellus and India Glycols, among others have highly gained from its association with Metallic to move fast, stay agile, and put security first as they modernize their business.

“Commvault delivers a structured backup and recovery solution, which is both fast, reliable, simple to manage. In today’s hyper connected world,it’s not just the product that holds fort for us, it’s support and expert services are equally important to drive adoption. Commvault team has been engaging, responsive and trustworthy, supporting us to achieve desired business outcomes. Using Commvault, we have not only seen a three-fold improved productivity of the infrastructure team but also minimized security risks, address regulatory compliances through a robust data strategy,” said Mr. Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT), – Corporate, India Glycols Ltd.

“Metallic is an easy-to-learn, easy-to-implement and easy-to-use solution. We especially liked its simplified interface and unlimited storage across endpoint backups, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, ensuring our data is always available and rapidly recoverable, even in case of a disaster,” shared Mr. Siddharth Joshi, Technology Head, Marcellus.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.