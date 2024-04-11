Commvault Welcomes Industry Veteran Ashley Baird to Lead the Company’s Rapidly Expanding Hyperscaler Business

- Advertisement -

Commvault announced Ashley Baird as its new Vice President & Managing Director of Market Expansion.

With extensive cloud and go-to-market experience, Baird will extend Commvault’s leadership and accelerate its growth further into new markets with leading cloud providers. Baird will also serve as Chief of Staff to Commvault’s President and CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani.

Baird spent 16 years at SoftwareOne, most recently serving as President of its North America business. An award-winning executive and advocate for women in technology, Baird’s unparalleled leadership and innovation will further Commvault’s dominance in the cyber resilience industry.

“I wouldn’t miss this opportunity,” said Baird. “Commvault has helped thousands of companies accelerate their transition to the cloud, where data protection, security, and resilience are key. I look forward to working closely with cloud providers to extend our partnerships while helping customers advance their cyber resilience in the ransomware era.”

The company’s Commvault Cloud platform – powered by Metallic AI – is designed to deliver true cloud cyber resilience while ensuring the fastest recovery. To date, Commvault has moved more than four exabytes of data into the cloud and it also scored highest in 6 of 7 use cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery software solutions – including Hybrid/Multicloud and SaaS, and Ransomware Recovery.

“I’m excited to have Ashley on our team,” said Mr. Sanjay Mirchandani. “Her extensive background in the cloud ecosystem and channel enables us to further diversify and expand our engagement opportunities and routes to market.”

