Commvault to Showcase its next-gen cyber resilience capabilities at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023

- Advertisement - -

Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, announced its participation in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 as a Platinum Exhibitor. At the Symposium, Commvault will showcase Commvault Cloud, the first true cloud platform for cyber resilience in the hybrid enterprise, along with its state-of-the-art data protection capabilities with the integration of innovative AI-powered solutions into the Metallic portfolio. Furthermore, the company will highlight its expanded cloud capabilities integrated into Commvault products.

As evidenced in a recent IDC-Commvault study, most enterprises expected imminent attack with 61% of respondents believing the data loss in the next 12 months is likely to occur due to a cyberattack. This dire situation demands a radical approach towards cyber resilience. With cyberattacks becoming the biggest existential threat we face today, It’s time for enterprises to SHIFT into a new era of cyber resilience–with a focus on protecting data, detecting and responding to threats, and recovering from disruptions.

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC, said, “We are excited to be a part as both, a speaker and Platinum exhibitor at Gartner IT Symposium. Attaining enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more than building taller walls or deeper moats. It requires a radical approach that looks holistically across the entire landscape, from best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and lightning-fast recovery.”

“I’m looking forward to connect with the business leaders and understand their cloud journey so as to ensure we are not only meeting them where they need to be met at this critical moment, but also bringing them faster, smarter, and more connected security insights to fortify their IT architectures from threats of tomorrow,” he added.

During the event, Commvault will delve into how Building a Cyber Resilient Organization with AI Powered Recovery is imperative for organizations to safeguard data against sophisticated cyber threats. Additionally, Commvault will emphasize the importance of enhancing compliance measures, employing early warning systems, and leveraging threat detection capabilities to combat both zero-day vulnerabilities and insider threats effectively.

An in-person conference in Kochi, the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023 is scheduled to be held November 28–30, 2023, and is set to attract a significant number of attendees over the three-day period.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Commvault

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.