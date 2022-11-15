Commvault to Showcase its Latest Cyber Deception Integration at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022

- Advertisement - -

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, is participating in the Gartner IT Symposium Xpo 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor. An in-person event in Kochi, the Symposium is being held between November 14-16, 2022, with an expected footfall of over 600 attendees. Commvault will showcase its broad portfolio including the new ransomware services designed to help businesses prepare for, protect against, and respond to today’s growing cyber threats.

Organizations are struggling with multigenerational data sprawl, massive fragmentation, new security threats, and economic inefficiencies — all intensified by exponential data growth. This creates a business integrity gap between where they are today and where they need to be. At the event, Commvault will highlight its solutions that close this gap by simplifying the data environment, managing the complexity, and leveraging insights from data to enable business growth.

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC, said, “We are thrilled to participate as a speaker and Platinum Sponsor for one of the most prestigious IT Symposiums in the country. As the cyberthreat landscape globally expands in risk and complexity, the conference provides us with a great opportunity to engage with business leaders and join hands in our shared goal to transform data management and empower ourselves with innovative SaaS and data protection technologies.”

Commvault will also be co-presenting a 30-minute session on “How Modern Data Protection delivers a Zero Data Loss Strategy for Business Resilience’ and hosting an exclusive customer roundtable dinner at the venue.

Commvault was recently named a “Leader” in Gartner’s most recent report, ‘2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.’ for 11th consecutive year. The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated vendors based on a range of factors, including completeness of vision and the ability to execute it with compelling use-cases. For the third year running, Commvault was also awarded the highest product scores for all three use casesin the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions : Data Center Environments (4.23/5), Cloud Environments (4.18/5), and Edge Environments (4.22/5).

