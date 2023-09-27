Commvault Ranked Highest in Six out of Seven Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report

- Advertisement - -

Commvault® announced that Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executives and their teams, has ranked the company highest in six of the seven Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Report.

Released as a companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the 2023 Critical Capabilities report assessed vendors based on 15 capabilities and seven Use Cases.

According to Gartner, Commvault scored highest in On-premises (4.74/5), On-premises and SaaS (4.58/5), Hybrid/Multicloud (4.76/5), Hybrid/Multicloud and SaaS (4.65/5), Disaster Recovery (4.48/5), and Ransomware Detection, Protection and Recovery (4.39/5) Use Cases.Commvault was alsopositionedsecond highest for the Data Services Use Case (4.36/5) in the report.

Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault

“We believe that this year’s release of the Critical Capabilities report is indicative of the industry as a whole; data continues to require stronger protection across more environments. At Commvault, this is our sweet spot–delivering secure data protection for the hybrid world,” said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. “We are honored to be recognized in this year’s Critical Capabilities report. The active defense, proven recoverability, and breadth of coverage we deliver to enterprise customers provides the right mix of detection, security, and recoverability capabilities to help them meet threats head-on, while enabling the lowest possible TCO.”

Commvault was also recently named a Leader for the 12th time in a row in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, a positioning based on the company’s “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”

