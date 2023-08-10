Thursday, August 10, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Commvault Named a Leader for 12th Consecutive Time in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

By NCN News Network
0
73
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Commvault® announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions with its portfolio of offerings being evaluated, including Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault Hyper Scale X, the Metallic SaaS portfolio, and Metallic Threat Wise. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Commvault’s modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimization in the hybrid world.

Tim Zonca, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault.
Tim Zonca, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault.

“Commvault is honored to be recognized as a Leader in data protection for the 12th time. From our perspective, the continued recognition makes it clear we do more than just check boxes, we are committed to delivering data protection technologies designed for the future,” said Tim Zonca, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. “We provide the critical data protection and security coverage required of the hybrid world, protecting and recovering data across an entire hybrid cloud estate.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Enabling Seamless 5G Network Uptime: How Infraon OSS Drives Reliable Connectivity
Next article
PPDS brings unprecedented access to Philips professional displays and software solutions in India with the state-of-the-art ‘PPDS Studio’ opening in New Delhi
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative