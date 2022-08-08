Commvault Named a Leader for 11th Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in cloud data management, recently announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a “Leader” in its most recent report: “2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.” The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on a range of factors, including completeness of vision and ability to execute.

As enterprise IT organizations are faced with challenges such as ransomware attacks, rampant data proliferation, rising security threats, and resource limitations, they need solutions that not only protect against these threats, but also detect them before they happen. As a result, customers are turning to Commvault to mitigate risk with its integrated software and SaaS solution for air-gapped ransomware protection. Additionally, Commvault expanded its portfolio to include Threatwise which gives customers extended end-to-end proactive and responsive ransomware protection.

Mr. Rangaraaj Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault

“We know CIOs are keeping data protection top of mind, especially as adoption of hybrid solutions continue to accelerate in the enterprise,” said Mr. Rangaraaj Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault. “We are helping these organizations consolidate their data management, simplify and reduce IT spend while protecting their most precious asset. Their data. Nobody has the workload breadth and depth to manage this across the entire data estate like Commvault and the best part is we enable this today. We believe this is why Gartner continues to recognize us as a Leader.”

Commvault continues to expand its offerings with its broad partner ecosystem to engineer and deliver solutions designed to change the face of the hybrid cloud for customers. Most recently, Commvault partnered with Oracle to include Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) on Oracle Cloud. As part of Commvault’s multi-cloud strategy, Metallic’s industry-leading services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and available in all commercial OCI regions globally.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.