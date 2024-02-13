Commvault Highlights Cyber Resilience in Today’s Digital Age

- Advertisement - -

Commvault announces its flagship SHIFT Cyber Resilience Roadshow 2024. Under the theme, “Announcing the future of cyber resilience”, this multi-city event in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, driven by breakthroughs in Machine Learning and Gen AI, offers an opportunity to completely transform how cyber resilience is approached in the wake of increasing ransomware threats.

The roadshow kicks off in Delhi on February 15, bringing together the nation’s foremost cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, and IT professionals for engaging discussions on the implementation of solutions against contemporary threat vectors. Following Delhi, the roadshow will extend its presence to Mumbai on February 23, 2024, and Bangalore on March 7, 2024. The event will feature speakers from Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Hitachi Vantara, AWS, NetApp and more, along with Commvault experts.

Mr. Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India, and SAARC, Commvault

Mr. Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India, and SAARC, Commvault said, “We are living in an era where AI threats are relentlessly impacting every organization across industries. Businesses must withstand and recover from potential threats with efficiency. The SHIFT Roadshow epitomizes our unwavering commitment, equipping enterprises with AI-prepared resources to respond effectively to threats and swiftly restore business operations in the event of a breach, all while minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO).”

As businesses navigate an era defined by rapid technological innovation and heightened interconnectivity, the necessity to establish a resilient infrastructure becomes a strategic imperative. As highlighted in the Commvault- IDC report, 52% of senior leaders have no involvement in their company’s cyber cases. Additionally, 61% of respondents anticipate data loss within the next 12 months due to increasingly sophisticated attacks. The roadshow initiative by Commvault aims to raise awareness by collaborating with the community of data and security experts, enabling digital enterprises to build a new approach to battle ransomware threats.

The agenda is set to feature compelling end-user dialogues, providing attendees with firsthand insights from customers and partners who have navigated success and resilience journeys. Delving into insightful topics, the roadshow aims to empower organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, elevate risk management practices, and expedite business resilience.

With multiple in-person and interactive events planned, the goal of the event is to ‘Readapt, Act, and React’ to cyber threats. Attendees including CXOs, IT executives, and security partners will walk away with lessons learned to be better prepared for future challenges.

