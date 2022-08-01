Commvault Appoints Arvinderjit Singh Dadhwal as Director of Sales Engineering for India & SAARC

- Advertisement - -

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, announced the appointment of Arvinderjit Singh Dadhwal as Director of Sales Engineering for India and South Asia. In his role, Dadhwal will spearhead the rapid integration of Commvault’s latest technology offerings and the simplicity of our cloud solutions into the pre-sales teams to deliver the best solutions and services for customers and partners.

Dadhwal brings over 25 years of experience in the software industry, including a noteworthy period with Commvault from 2013-2021, when he successfully managed the Sales Engineering (SE) team for North India, expanded the Sales Engineering team across SAARC and grew the Global System Integrator (GSI) engagement to six key India GSIs. He was also instrumental in building Commvault’s Central SE Shared Services (CSS) team for the APJ region. He returns to Commvault, after a yearlong stint at Kyndryl where he was responsible for engaging in large and complex resiliency deals pan India. With his strong leadership and analytical approach, Arvinderjit has been a trusted advisor to CXOs in their organization’s IT journey across India.

Mr. Cesar Cid de Rivera, International Vice President of Sales Engineering, said, “We are excited to welcome back Arvinderjit to Commvault. India is a crucial market and pivotal to our growth plans, and we are excited to witness a steady increase across our customer portfolio. Arvinderjit’s appointment reinforces our efforts towards ensuring a diverse and talented international team that will help us in taking Commvault to the next level. His legacy knowledge of Commvault and network is an asset to the vision and mission of extending superior customer experiences through our innovative product portfolio.”

“With a proven track record of leading teams in sales engineering across the entire lifecycle of data management and cloud computing, Arvinderjit is the ideal person to head our sales engineering team through our ongoing transformation to hybrid cloud solutions with SaaS technology. Our clients look to us to help tackle complex data concerns and the expansion of our leadership team with Arvinderjit’s wealth of expertise will support Commvault’s growth trajectory,” said Mr. Anshuman Rai, Area Vice President, India, and South Asia, Commvault.

“I am quite excited to be back at Commvault during this dynamic period of growth. I am eager to take on my elevated responsibilities and work closely with the leadership teams in supporting Commvault’s success in this market. With one of the broadest product portfolio in industry and the best customer support in this volatile business landscape, it is Commvault’s time to shine. I sincerely believe that Commvault’s innovations around data protection and management in hybrid environments will help shape the industry for years to come,” said Mr. Arvinderjit Singh Dadhwal, Director of Sales Engineering, India, and South Asia.

