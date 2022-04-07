Commvault Announces Creation of New ‘International’ Region Led by Marco Fanizzi

- Advertisement -

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced the merging of the APJ and EMEA organizations into one organization led by – SVP and GM, Commvault International – Marco Fanizzi, who has significantly expanded the business,since his appointment as EMEA leader 2 years ago. The new International region will comprise of more 150 national markets and will continue to deliver the world class support to all customers and partners consistently across all of those countries. All regions will continue to be represented directly to regional management level, as before.

Mr. Commvault CRO Riccardo Di Blasio.

“As we begin our new financial year as a leader in a very competitive industry, we must remain focused on prioritizing our investments on the ability to scale and accelerate our growth globally,” said Mr. Commvault CRO Riccardo Di Blasio. “While geo-political and economic events still challenge the global economy, we can be assured that data management, protection and utilization will only become more business critical for every organization anywhere in the world.”

Asia-Pacific region has experienced a high number of ransomware attacks over the past year with India being one of the most affected countries. In fact, according to a recent Indian Computer Emergency Response Team report, more than 14.02 Lakhs cyber security-related incidents last year. With these challenges being faced by every country in the world, Commvault is building flexibility to retain the consistent, repeatable growth it has seen from the APJ and EMEA regions.

Mr. Marco Fanizzi SVP and GM, Commvault International.

“Our success as this integrated, International region will be built on celebrating, and equally representing the incredible diversity within our organization, but based on the clear fact that each of our teams already share more similarities than differences – especially in terms of proven business success and best practices,” said Mr. Marco Fanizzi SVP and GM, Commvault International.

