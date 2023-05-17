Comments of the Telecom Sector Leaders on the Occasion of World Telecommunications Day

- Advertisement - -

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) focuses this year on “Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies.” The aim behind the observance is to raise awareness of the potential of the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) in bringing societies and economies together by bridging the digital divide. The telcos are uniquely positioned to bring connectivity to underserved areas, and as they transition to technology companies, they are bringing innovative mobile solutions that are transforming lives, creating opportunities, and contributing to sustainable development.

On the occasion of World Telecommunications Day, sharing the comments from Nokia, MediaTek India, Tech Mahindra, Telecom Sector Skill Council, Comviva and IDEMIA India.

Quotes from Telecom Sector Leaders:

Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs (CMO), Nokia India.

“On the occasion of World Telecom Day, Nokia once again reaffirms to creating technology that helps the world act together. For 30 years, Nokia has defined and enabled the world with technologies like 2G to 5G used to transform the way the world communicates, and at the same time helping in digitalizing societies to bridge the digital divide. Our leadership arises from a clear vision of the future of communications as outlined in our purpose and strategy. The adoption of Nokia-pioneered technology innovations will help people and planet to be more sustainable and resourceful. As communication networks become an ever-more critical infrastructure in the modern digital world, our innovations will ensure that tomorrow’s trusted networks can be built to transform the industries, cities and society to be smarter and much more efficient. We are committed to supporting a greener world which can enhance lives for the better.” said Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs (CMO), Nokia India.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

“Telecom Industry is growing towards a new phase of digital transformation and is poised to significantly propel development across industries while creating more personalized and better user experiences. New-gen technologies like the Internet of Things, 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, Metaverse, and AR/VR are ushering in a new wave of innovations. MediaTek remains focused on R&D in new-age technologies like 5G, edge computing, and AIoT, which are required to drive the growth of the telecom industry and is also supporting the user’s needs in areas like connectivity and networking, such as bringing reliable two-way satellite communications, telemedicine, and remote education among others. The IT sector has revolutionized the entire world and spearheaded technological innovations by allowing people to stay connected everywhere & all the time.” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra

“As of February this year, we have over a billion active wireless lines in India, with a Teledensity of 84.46 lines per 100 persons. The number of internet broadband subscribers is inching towards a billion, with the number at 839.18Mn as of Jan this year. The mobile speeds in India have increased by 115% since the launch of 5G in Sep 2022. As we celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, I salute the telecom Industry and strongly believe that connectivity can transform countries by breaking down the barriers to literacy and healthcare, and equipping them with better employment opportunities and societal empowerment. “At Tech Mahindra, our focus is on using cutting-edge technologies to simplify and modernize networks in both developing and developed countries. Additionally, we have created a Task Force on 6G, because we believe that constant evolution and innovation in telecom technology is the key to driving transformation globally.” said Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.

Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

“As the telecom sector in India moves ahead in the 5G revolution and aims towards achieving 6G capabilities by 2030, the need for skilled technical manpower becomes even more critical. India currently faces a 2.19mn telecom demand-supply gap, which is expected to increase to 3.8 times by 2030. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, training institutes, and the support of the government, we aim to train over 1 lac and place more than 1.25 lac youth in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, network virtualization, and IoT in this year. We believe, with the right reskilling and hiring techniques by targeting adjacent talent in Tier-II & III cities and University supply, India has a robust opportunity to narrow the widening demand-supply gap by 2030. The skilled workforce will be the backbone in empowering the development of our growing economy. As we move towards a connected future, TSSC remains steadfast in its mission to provide industry-relevant training, foster innovation, and create a talent pool equipped to thrive in the dynamic and growing landscape of the telecom sector in India.” said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association.

“As the 5G revolution gains momentum in India, satellite broadband will also be a key differentiator to bridge the digital divide in the country. High-quality broadband connectivity is critical for economic growth and prosperity, as we have seen globally and in India. The urban-rural divide remains severe with nearly 75% of rural India lacking access to broadband and many locations still lacking reliable cellular or fibre connectivity. There is a massive scope in India for the space-based solutions that are necessary to be harnessed owing to the massive demand generation taking place with the rise in mobile banking, online education, etc. Satellite communication will prove to be a gamechanger in the coming decade with its immense capability to reach the remotest of areas and connect the unconnected to actualize the vision of a Digital Bharat.” said Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO, Comviva

“As telcos are uniquely positioned to bring connectivity to underserved areas, and as they transition to technology companies, they are bringing innovative mobile solutions that are transforming lives, creating opportunities, and contributing to sustainable development. We have always been at the forefront and playing significant role in empowering people and businesses with our innovative mobile solutions. We remain committed to driving digital inclusion and empowering the underprivileged communities in the world with the power of communications and other emerging technologies. Today, we celebrate the transformative power of technology to connect people, bridge the digital divide, and drive progress.” said Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO, Comviva.

Rahul Tandon, Sr. Vice President, IDEMIA India.

“On this World Telecommunication Day, we celebrate the power of connectivity and the role that telecommunications technology plays in shaping our world. As a leading telecom SIM and technology provider, we understand the critical importance of reliable and secure communication for individuals and businesses alike. We are proud to be part of a global community that is working to build a more connected and inclusive world, where everyone has access to the information and resources they need to thrive. So let us use this day to reflect on the power of telecommunications to transform lives and build a brighter future for all. Together, we can harness the full potential of technology to create a better world.”said Rahul Tandon, Sr. Vice President, IDEMIA India.

