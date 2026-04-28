Comments from Cybersecurity Leaders – Quick Heal and Barracuda Networks on Anthropic Claude Mythos

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As advanced AI models like Anthropic Claude Mythos reshape cybersecurity risks, experts from Quick Heal Technologies and Barracuda Networks highlight the urgent need for stronger, proactive and intelligence-led defence strategies.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies

1. Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies



The Reserve Bank of India’s assessment of risks around advanced AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos reflects a critical inflection point in cybersecurity. These systems are not just analytical tools; they have demonstrated the capability to identify and potentially exploit software vulnerabilities at a speed and scale that far exceeds traditional threat actors. Recent global developments indicate that such models can uncover thousands of weaknesses across core systems, raising concerns about accelerated and automated exploitation, particularly in complex sectors like banking.



From a cybersecurity perspective, this fundamentally shifts the threat model. As highlighted in the India Cyber Threat Report 2026, India is already witnessing 265.52 million detections across over 8 million endpoints, with threats increasingly driven by automation, AI-assisted phishing, and identity compromise. When combined with advanced AI capabilities, this creates a scenario where vulnerabilities can be discovered, weaponised, and deployed in near real time.



Organisations must respond by moving beyond reactive security to predictive and intelligence-led defense. This includes adopting continuous vulnerability assessment, AI-driven threat correlation, and zero-trust identity frameworks. Equally critical is strengthening secure coding practices and reducing patch latency, as AI models can exploit even short windows of exposure. From a resilience standpoint, financial institutions must treat AI as both a tool and a threat surface. Investments in behavioural monitoring, real-time anomaly detection, and external threat intelligence will be key. In an AI-driven threat landscape, the ability to anticipate and neutralise risks before exploitation will define the next frontier of cyber resilience.

Mr. Parag Khurana, Country Manager for India, Barracuda Networks

2. Mr. Parag Khurana, Country Manager for India, Barracuda Networks



The AI capabilities introduced by Anthropic’s Claude Mythos aren’t new, they’re just faster and more scalable. Advances in AI models accelerate AI enabled threats and compress the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. This is a reality many cybersecurity organisations have been preparing for. Now is a great time for organisations to review and strengthen their core security controls. Core security starts with basic hygiene and maintenance, such as increasing the frequency of vulnerability scanning and keeping software up to date. Consider automating the patching process for added speed, prioritising the most critical bugs first.



It is important to remember that security risks are broader than just vulnerabilities, and include identity, misconfigurations, social engineering, legacy systems, and operational complexity, making defence in depth essential. It is essential to reduce size of your attack surface and the number of potential targets visible to attackers. Strengthen access and authentication controls, restrict permissions in terms of who can access which assets and applications, ensure your public-facing web assets are protected with firewalls, and segment your network so that if the worst happens and attackers break through, they cannot move freely through your network causing damage and disruption.

Check that you can effectively detect and respond to security incidents. Ideally you should practice different scenarios to test resilience. And don’t forget about your backup and recovery processes. These should be tested regularly to confirm that data can be restored quickly in the event of data loss or corruption. Last but not least, attackers are already using AI to improve phishing messages and automate credential-based attacks. Educate employees regularly on what to look out for and implement phishing-resistant authentication.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Quick Heal

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