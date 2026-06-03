COLORFUL Unveils New iGame M15 and M16 Origo Gaming Laptops at COMPUTEX 2026

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Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduced the upcoming iGame M15 and M16 Origo flagship gaming laptops ahead of COMPUTEX 2026. Designed to deliver next-generation gaming, AI-powered interaction, and creator-focused performance, the new iGame Origo series combines cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics in a sleek and portable chassis.

The iGame Origo series highlights COLORFUL’s latest advancements in high-performance mobile computing. Featuring ultra-fast 300Hz high-refresh displays, advanced cooling technologies, intelligent AI interaction systems, and premium aerospace-grade construction, the iGame M15 and M16 Origo are built to meet the demands of gamers, creators, and power users alike. COLORFUL will showcase the complete iGame Origo gaming laptop lineup at COMPUTEX 2026.

iGame M15/M16 Features

• Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus (iGame M15 Origo) and Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processors (iGame M16 Origo)

• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 115W full-power design

• Advanced Blackwell architecture with DLSS 4.5 and NVIDIA Reflex 2 support

• Upgraded 300Hz 2.5K displays with 16:10 aspect ratio

• 500 nits brightness and 100% sRGB colour gamut

• Advanced cooling system supporting up to 200W combined power output

• Aerospace-grade aluminium chassis available in Ink Black and Starry White

• AI voice startup, proximity unlock, and multi-device connectivity features

• Slim 19.9mm profile and lightweight 2.35kg design

Flagship Silicon for Gaming and Creation

The iGame M15 Origo is powered by the flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor featuring an 8P+16E hybrid architecture with up to 24 cores, 24 threads, and boost clocks reaching 5.5GHz. The iGame M16 Origo features the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor built on Intel’s advanced 18A process technology with integrated AI acceleration capabilities for next-generation workloads and intelligent computing applications.

Both models are equipped with a 115W full-power NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU based on the Blackwell architecture, delivering enhanced gaming performance with support for DLSS 4.5 multi-frame generation and NVIDIA Reflex 2 low-latency technologies for smoother and more responsive gameplay experiences.

Built to Stay Cool Under Pressure

The iGame M15/M16 Origo features an advanced cooling architecture engineered for sustained high-performance operation. Dual silent fans, six reinforced heat pipes, phase-change thermal materials, and a quad-exhaust airflow system work together to support stable 200W combined CPU and GPU power output under heavy workloads.

A New Era of High-Frame Visuals

The iGame Origo series is equipped with upgraded 15-inch and 16-inch 2.5K displays featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. Designed for competitive gaming and content creation, the displays deliver smoother visuals with low-latency response while minimizing ghosting and screen tearing.

Cosmic Design Meets Everyday Portability

Inspired by cosmic ring aesthetics, the iGame Origo gaming laptops will be available in Ink Black and Starry White color options. The laptops feature aerospace-grade aluminum construction with a refined frosted finish, combining portability with premium craftsmanship. The chassis measures as thin as 19.9mm and weighs as little as 2.35kg.

AI-Powered Interaction for Modern Users

The iGame M15 and M16 Origo flagship gaming laptops feature a full-scenario AI intelligent interaction system powered by the new COLORFUL Netsite (七彩虹互联) Android AI application. Designed to create a smarter and more connected ecosystem between smartphones and laptops, COLORFUL Netsite enables seamless cross-device interaction for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.

Features include AI voice control for instant power-on and wake-up commands, electronic fence technology that automatically unlocks the laptop when nearby and locks it when away, and smartphone connectivity for remote presentation control and multi-device collaboration. The platform is designed to break down device barriers, delivering a more intuitive and seamless user experience across work and play.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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