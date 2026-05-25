COLORFUL Unveils Four-Zone Experience Showroom for COMPUTEX 2026

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COLORFUL Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and Hi-fi audio products, announced its upcoming experience showrooms for COMPUTEX 2026 at the Marriott Hotel in Taipei. COLORFUL is preparing a unique off-site showroom designed to immerse visitors in the brand’s evolving ecosystem of gaming, lifestyle, and creator-focused products.

Visitors can expect four uniquely themed zones introducing new lifestyle-driven application scenarios featuring the latest COLORFIRE MEOW products, COLORFUL laptops, mechanical keyboards, custom PC concepts, and the latest iGame and Battle-Ax hardware series. Additional product details and full specifications will be revealed during COMPUTEX and in upcoming announcements.

The showroom is divided into four immersive experience zones designed to highlight different aspects of the COLORFUL ecosystem:

• Home Experience Zone – Showcasing stylish home-integrated PC setups and minimalist lifestyle-inspired computing concepts.

• Laptops & Peripherals Experience Zone – Featuring laptops and keyboards from the COLORFUL brand. The zone also features Hi-Fi products from COLORFIRE and COLORFLY brands.

• MEOW Internet Café Experience Zone – Recreating COLORFUL’s next-generation social gaming café concept with immersive esports-inspired environments.

• Component and PC Zone – Displaying creative custom PC builds and themed hardware concepts centered around iGame and Battle-Ax products.

Home Experience Zone

The Home Experience Zone showcases how minimalist home design and modern PC hardware can work together to create a comfortable and immersive setup even within compact living spaces. Designed around clean aesthetics and clutter-free environments, the zone highlights stylish desktop concepts that blend naturally into contemporary interiors.

iGame Ultra Zero PC

Leading the showroom is the Ultra Zero PC Set, featuring COLORFUL’s clean and streamlined “Zero-Cable” ecosystem that delivers a neat, comfortable, and visually refined PC experience.

The Home Experience Zone demonstrates how next-generation hardware design can evolve beyond traditional gaming aesthetics, creating modern PC setups that naturally blend into contemporary living spaces.

Laptops & Peripherals Experience Zone

COLORFUL introduces its latest generation of laptops led by the new iGame ORIGO series, alongside upgraded EVOL, MEOW, and iGame models designed for gamers, creators, and lifestyle users. Highlight products include:

• iGame M15/M16 Origo

• EVOL X16 Pro

• EVOL P16 Pro

• MEOW R16 Ultra

• MEOW R16 PRO

• Rimbook S1 PLUS

• New Liquid-Cooled Gaming Laptop Concept

Focused on laptops, keyboards, and premium Hi-Fi peripherals, this zone uses vibrant color themes and immersive setups to highlight the identity of each product series. The showroom also features Hi-Fi audio products from the COLORFIRE and COLORFLY sub-brands, alongside demonstrations of Bluetooth connectivity, multi-device functionality, and seamless cross-platform integration for modern work-and-play lifestyles.

Rimbook L1 Plus

COLORFUL will also spotlight the Rimbook L1 PLUS lightweight laptop, designed for users seeking portability for study, work, and entertainment. The laptop features a slim metal chassis, a 16-inch 2.5K display, and AMD Ryzen-powered performance packed into a lightweight form factor.

The showroom will provide visitors with an early hands-on look at the Rimbook series and COLORFUL’s growing ambitions in the mobile computing segment, with more details expected to be unveiled during the event.

MECH QY98 Pro Keyboard

The upcoming MECH QY98 Pro mechanical keyboard will also make an appearance at the showroom. Designed to deliver an enhanced sensory experience, the keyboard combines premium materials, immersive RGB lighting, and advanced connectivity features tailored for gamers and enthusiasts.

COLORFUL is teasing a deeper focus on typing acoustics, customizable lighting effects, and long battery life, while full specifications and feature breakdowns will be shared at a later date.

MEOW Internet Café Experience Zone

One of the main attractions at the COLORFUL showroom is the COLORFIRE MEOW Internet Café Experience Zone — inspired by the company’s flagship esports entertainment complex recently launched in Chengdu, China. Bringing the concept to Taipei, COLORFUL transforms the area into a visually striking “MEOW World” that blends modern industrial aesthetics with playful, pet-friendly design elements.

The immersive setup introduces a fresh internet café concept designed for social gaming, gatherings, and entertainment, giving visitors a glimpse into how gaming spaces can evolve beyond traditional setups. The four zones are the following below:

Component and PC Zone

Dedicated to enthusiast-grade hardware, this zone showcases the latest iGame and Battle-Ax products through immersive component and system displays. Battle-Ax highlights its new bold Super Black series, while iGame presents its full ecosystem of graphics cards, motherboards, complete systems, and more.

A highlight in this zone is the recently launched iGame Z890 Ultra-S W motherboard, designed to support the latest Intel Core Ultra 200S Series processors. Featuring a sleek white aesthetic, the motherboard is crafted to perfectly complement the iGame GeForce RTX ULTRA W Series graphics cards for a clean and visually unified build.

iGame Ultra Series PC

Designed to complement the latest 50 Series Ultra graphics cards, the new iGame Ultra Series PC features a redesigned chassis with a darker aesthetic and bold graffiti-inspired styling that reflects the identity of the Ultra product line. Combined with a panoramic chassis layout and matching iGame Ultra graphics cards, the setup delivers a clean yet expressive gaming PC design that blends high-performance cooling with lifestyle-oriented aesthetics.

Visit COLORFUL at COMPUTEX 2026

COLORFUL invites media, partners, and visitors attending COMPUTEX 2026 to experience the showroom at the Marriott Hotel in Taipei.

June 2~5, 2026

Grand Space, 3F, Taipei Marriot Hotel

No. 199, Lequn 2nd Rd., Zhongshan District

More product announcements, detailed specifications, and launch information are expected throughout COMPUTEX week.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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