COLORFUL Technology Unveils iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC and RTX 4060 Ti Mini

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, unveils two new graphics cards – the iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC and iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC features a hidden cable management design, a trending concept that is changing the standards of PC components today.COLORFUL also unveils the iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V, the first compact model in the RTX 4060 Ti family.

iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC

Hidden Cable Management

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC features a different PCB design from the Ultra W model wherein the connector is hidden beneath the backplate. This allows builders to achieve tidier cabling, hiding the power cable from the visible side of the graphics card. The Ultra Z OC is compatible with most motherboards. For chassis, it is best paired with a case specifically designed to support this concept.

Detachable Magnetic Backplate

The Ultra Z uses a detachable magnetic backplate to give access to the hidden power connector at the rear of the PCB.

8-Pin Power Connector

The Ultra Z model forgoes the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector with the more common 8-pin PCIe power connector making it a simpler and cost-effective graphics card upgrade without the need of upgrading to a PCIe 5.0 power supply.

White 8-Pin Power Cable Extension

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC comes bundled with a white extension 8-pin power cable to ensure matching colors on white-themed PC builds.

RETRO RGB Lighting

Just like the Ultra W models, the Ultra Z also sports an RGB lit “ULTRA” branding on its side, customizable using the iGame Center app.

Specifications

Model iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC CUDA Cores 4888 Game Clock 2475MHz Boost Clock 2505MHz Memory 16GB Memory Type GDDR6X Memory Bandwidth 504 GB/s Power Connector 1x 8-pin PCIe Card Dimension 313.5mm x 118.8mm 50.5mm (L x W x H) Display Output 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC 8GB-V

Designed for Small Form Factor PCs

At a compact length of 188mm, the iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC appeals to small form factor PC (SFFPC) enthusiasts.

Hurricane Scythe Blade

The graphics card uses a single 104mm cooling fan with the Hurricane Scythe Blade fan blade design, designed for performance cooling.

Double Bearing Fan

The iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC uses a double bearing fan for a longer lifespan.

Efficient and Silent Cooling

It uses a large heatsink with four 6mm-diameter heat pipes for excellent heat dissipation while the Intelligent Start-Stop Fan Technology enables silent operation at low loads by shutting off the fan.

iGame RGB Lighting

The RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC sports RGB lighting on its side to add aesthetic lighting to your gaming PC. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Specifications

Model iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC 8GB-V CUDA Cores 4352 Game Clock 2535MHz Boost Clock 2580MHz Memory 8GB Memory Type GDDR6X Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Connector 1x 8-pin PCIe Card Dimension 188mm x 130.55mm x 45.8mm (L x W x H) Display Output 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

