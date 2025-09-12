COLORFUL Rimbook S1 – The Perfect Balance of Size and Speed

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announced the launch of the Rimbook S1, the latest addition to its Rimbook laptop series. Building on the spirit of progress and mobility, the Rimbook S1 is designed to deliver reliable performance in a compact 14-inch form factor at an affordable price. With i(ts balance of efficiency, portability, and value, it is an ideal choice for students, home users, and professionals seeking a practical everyday laptop.

Key Features

14” 1920×1200 display in a slim, lightweight 1.48kg design

Up to Intel Core i5-13420H processor with Intel® UHD Graphics

16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB SSD (expandable)

60Wh battery with 65W fast charging

Wi-Fi 6 + 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity

Multiple ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone jack

Camera and microphone privacy switch

The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 integrates upgraded specifications for smoother multitasking and everyday use. Powered by up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD (expandable), the Rimbook S1 ensures responsive performance for casual computing tasks, work projects, and entertainment. Its 14-inch 1920×1200 display provides a sharp viewing experience with a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, while the lightweight 1.48 kg chassis and slim 17.95 mm profile make it easy to carry anywhere.

Networking is fast and flexible with support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, while the 60Wh battery and 65W charger ensure dependable power throughout the day. For convenience, the Rimbook S1 also includes a wide range of I/O options, such as USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, multiple USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a camera and microphone physical power switch for enhanced privacy.

