COLORFUL Presents the COLORFIRE B650M-MEOW WIFI Motherboard, Supports AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announces the COLORFIRE B650M-MEOW WIFI motherboard that supports the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors. COLORFUL is excited to expand the beloved COLORFIRE MEOW Series which now includes a motherboard for the AMD Ryzen platform.

The COLORFIRE B650M-MEOW WIFI motherboard adopts the design and colors of Bobi the orange tabby cat making it easy to color-match with the existing COLORFIRE MEOW Series components. The COLORFIRE B650 MEOW motherboard is perfect for AMD enthusiasts and cat-lovers alike!

New MEOW UI BIOS Design

The COLORFIRE B650M-MEOW WIFI motherboard features the new MEOW UI BIOS Design, exclusive to the MEOW Series motherboards. The custom MEOW BIOS has been redesigned for improved usability, reducing menu levels from three to two for a more intuitive experience. Related sub-items are now grouped within the same menu, minimizing page navigation.

The MEOW BIOS also comes with new features that include a ‘Help Tip’ section for clearer option explanations and real-time memory overclocking prompts, simplifying the process by auto-filling parameters when a target frequency is set. The new MEOW BIOS is already available for the COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5, coming soon to the COLORFIRE B650M-MEOW WIFI motherboard via a BIOS update.

