COLORFUL Presents the B860 Series Motherboards

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly presents our lineup of Intel B860 Series motherboards in the ULTRA, CVN GAMING FROZEN, and BATTLE-AX models.

The Intel B860 chipset is aimed at the mid-range level price segment for the Intel Core Ultra 200 series desktop processors. The COLORFUL B860 motherboards features DDR5 memory support, support for up to PCIe Gen5 SSDs, high-speed 40 Gbps USB4 ports, fast Wi-Fi 7 wireless networking, and more.

iGame B860M ULTRA

The iGame B860M ULTRA motherboard is designed to aesthetically complement the iGame ULTRA W Series graphics cards and DDR5 memory. This motherboard adopts the Pop Art design of the ULTRA Series with its white and silver PCB and heatsinks. The motherboard also sports the ULTRA Series’ signature holographic retro design that changes color in different angles.

Sporting a compact micro-ATX form-factor, the iGame B860M ULTRA is small but feature-packed with three M.2 slots – 1x PCIe Gen5 M.2 and 2x PCIe Gen4 M.2. The motherboard also comes with high-speed Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless networking.

The iGame B860M ULTRA features a 12+1+1+1 power phase design, ready to support up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 265K processor and supports up to DDR5-9200 MT/s (OC) memory.

CVN B860M GAMING FROZEN and CVN B860I GAMING FROZEN

The CVN B860 Series motherboards continues to be inspired by navy aircraft carriers with its military-themed aesthetics in silver and black colors. COLORFUL launches the micro-ATX CVN B860M GAMING FROZEN and mini-ITX CVN B860I GAMING FROZEN to provide builders of small-form factor PCs (SFFPC) choices in motherboard sizes.

The CVN B860M GAMING FROZEN sports a 12+1+1 power phase design with three M.2 slots; 1x PCIe Gen5 M.2 and 2x PCIe Gen4 M.2. The motherboard also comes with 10Gbps USB-C and Wi-Fi 6.

On the other hand, the smaller CVN B860I GAMING FROZEN sports an 8+1+1 power phase design with two M.2 slots; 1x PCIe Gen5 M.2 at the front and 1x PCIe Gen4 slot at the back. The motherboard also comes with 10Gbps USB-C and Wi-Fi 6E.

The COLORFUL Intel B860 motherboard lineup provides a more affordable and compact solution to builders and mainstream users looking into adopting the latest Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs. The B860 motherboards feature the latest technologies for high-speed, high-performance AI-driven computing.

Product Links

iGame B860M ULTRA

CVN B860M GAMING FROZENCVN B860I GAMING FROZEN

