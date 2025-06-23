COLORFUL Presents SMART 900 AI Mini PC

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the SMART 900 AI Mini PC — a powerful, compact system designed to accelerate AI-driven content creation. Engineered for students and professionals, the SMART 900 combines cutting-edge performance with a sleek industrial design, pushing the boundaries of what a mini-PC can deliver.
Key Features
- AI-Powered Ryzen Processor with advanced graphics and dedicated NPU.
- Rich Connectivity including USB 4.0 and SD 4.0 card slot.
- Compact 4L Form Factor built for portability.
- Durable Aluminum Build with premium anodized finish.
- Designed for Creators balancing power and style.
Blazing-Fast Performance with Ryzen AI Max+ 395
At its core is the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. With 16 cores and 32 threads, a turbo frequency of up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB of cache, it delivers desktop-class performance in a 4-liter form factor. The integrated Radeon 8060S graphics, based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture with 40 compute units, offer GPU performance rivaling discrete mobile GPUs. For AI tasks, a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU provides outstanding acceleration for machine learning and generative workloads.
The SMART 900 is built for creators on the move. It features a rich set of connectivity options including 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a high-speed SD 4.0 card slot — making high-resolution image and video transfer seamless and efficient.
Compact Design, Premium Build
Encased in a precision-machined aluminum body, the SMART 900 exudes a refined metallic finish thanks to its anodized surface. Its compact 4L footprint, minimalist design, and futuristic aesthetic make it both a powerful workstation and a showpiece on any desk.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429