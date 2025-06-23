COLORFUL Presents SMART 900 AI Mini PC

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the SMART 900 AI Mini PC — a powerful, compact system designed to accelerate AI-driven content creation. Engineered for students and professionals, the SMART 900 combines cutting-edge performance with a sleek industrial design, pushing the boundaries of what a mini-PC can deliver.

Key Features

AI-Powered Ryzen Processor with advanced graphics and dedicated NPU.

Rich Connectivity including USB 4.0 and SD 4.0 card slot.

Compact 4L Form Factor built for portability.

Durable Aluminum Build with premium anodized finish.

Designed for Creators balancing power and style.

Blazing-Fast Performance with Ryzen AI Max+ 395

At its core is the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. With 16 cores and 32 threads, a turbo frequency of up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB of cache, it delivers desktop-class performance in a 4-liter form factor. The integrated Radeon 8060S graphics, based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture with 40 compute units, offer GPU performance rivaling discrete mobile GPUs. For AI tasks, a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU provides outstanding acceleration for machine learning and generative workloads.

The SMART 900 is built for creators on the move. It features a rich set of connectivity options including 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a high-speed SD 4.0 card slot — making high-resolution image and video transfer seamless and efficient.

Compact Design, Premium Build

Encased in a precision-machined aluminum body, the SMART 900 exudes a refined metallic finish thanks to its anodized surface. Its compact 4L footprint, minimalist design, and futuristic aesthetic make it both a powerful workstation and a showpiece on any desk.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 146