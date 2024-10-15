COLORFUL Presents Intel Z890 Motherboard Lineup for the Intel Core Ultra 200 Series

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces its lineup of Intel Z890 motherboards to the newly launched Intel Core Ultra 200 Series processors. The new Intel Z890 motherboards feature several technological improvement including 40Gbps USB4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and higher DDR5 memory support among others.

Upon launch, COLORFUL presents seven Z890 motherboards designed to cater a wide range of users from casual desktop users to more demanding users such as gamers and content creators.

For high-end PC builders, COLORFUL introduces the iGame Z890 VULCAN X/W, iGame Z890 FLOW and iGame Z890 ULTRA motherboards. The iGame Z890 VULCAN X/W is the flagship motherboard, packed with premium features designed to deliver performance and aesthetics – available in black and white models.

For mainstream users, the CVN Z890 ARK FROZEN, CVN Z890M GAMING FROZEN and

BATTLE-AX Z890M-PLUS motherboard offer a great balance of features and latest technologies.

Intel Core Ultra 200 Series Processors

On October 10, 2024, Intel launched the new Core Ultra 200 series desktop processors, featuring a hybrid architecture with performance and efficiency cores. While hyper-threading has been removed, the new Arrow Lake architecture and TSMC’s 3nm process achieve up to a 30% reduction in power consumption and a 16% increase in IPC performance compared to the 14th generation.

The interface has also been upgraded to the advanced LGA1851 specification. Notably, these processors include NPU units for AI computing, marking the arrival of the desktop AI PC era and offering users a groundbreaking experience in high-performance computing and AI applications.

iGame Z890 VULCAN X/W

The iGame Z890 VULCAN X/W motherboard showcases a striking black and white color to color-match most gaming PC builds. Comes in an E-ATX form factor like its Z790 predecessor. Its large Vulcan heat dissipation armor on the front and an alloy protection backplate enhances both durability and cooling efficiency. Additionally, the Vulcan Infinity Mirror beside the VRM heatsink and double “V” Vulcan field on the PCH both support ARGB lighting, creates a cohesive design that appeals to PC gamers and enthusiasts.

The flagship iGame Z890 Vulcan X/W motherboards boasts premium specifications and features including a robust 20+1+1+1 phase 105A DrMOS power supply module and a fully black fin-type heatsink. With four alloy-reinforced DDR5 memory slots supporting dual-channel high-frequency memory of up to 8400MT/s.

The motherboard offers ample storage options, including five M.2 (one PCIe 5.0 x4 and four PCIe 4.0 x4), and four SATA interfaces. The IO panel includes six 10G USB-A ports, two USB4 40G Type-C ports, dual 2.5G/5G network ports, and a Wi-Fi 7 antenna interface.

The iGame Z890 Vulcan X/W also features advanced overclocking functions such as an independent base frequency adjustment buttons and the LN2 mode, along with an upgraded BIOS, enhance user experience by ensuring smoother and more efficient performance.

Key Features

Available in black and white colors to match your style

Supports Intel Core Ultra 200 Series Processors

Supports memory up to DDR5-8400MT/s, DDR4-8800MT/s (OC)

Premium 20+1+1+1 power phase design with 105A DrMOS power stages

Server-Grade 8-Layer PCB

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 DIMM slots with thickened gold-plated contacts

LN2 MODE for extreme overclocking

WiFi 7 + Dual LAN (2.5G + 5G) + Bluetooth 5.4

USB4 40Gbps Type-C

USB3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps Type-C (PD 60W)

iGame Z890 FLOW

The iGame Z890 FLOW motherboard features an intricately designed CNC-milled heat dissipation armor showcasing smooth, dynamic curves that blend aesthetics and performance. This innovative design contrasts traditional rigid lines. Its ARGB lighting effects symbolizes the continuous flow of iGame energy to the processor.

The iGame Z890 FLOW sports a 20+1+1+1 power phase design with 90A high-spec DrMOS power stages, coupled with high-performance chip polymer capacitors to support sustained, full-load operation of Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series processors.

Additionally, the iGame Z890 FLOW offers extensive storage options with five M.2 interfaces (including one PCIe 5.0 x4 and four PCIe 4.0 x4), alongside four SATA ports. The IO panel is well-equipped with four USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two versatile 40G USB4 Type-C ports, catering to high-speed peripheral needs.

To enhance the gaming experience, the iGame Z890 FLOW features a combination of 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 7 wireless networking capabilities. Furthermore, it includes a convenient USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port that supports 30W fast charging, allowing users to quickly charge their mobile devices.

Key Features

Supports Intel Core Ultra 200 Series Processors

Supports memory up to DDR5-8400MT/s, DDR4-8800MT/s (OC)

Premium 20+1+1+1 power phase design with 90A DrMOS power stages

Server-Grade 8-Layer PCB

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 DIMM slots with thickened gold-plated contacts

WiFi 7 + 2.5G LAN + Bluetooth 5.4

USB4 40Gbps Type-C

USB3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps Type-C (PD 30W)

