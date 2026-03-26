COLORFUL Presents iGame Z890 ULTRA-S W and iGame Z890M ULTRA Z Motherboards

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Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the iGame Z890 ULTRA-S W and iGame Z890M ULTRA Z motherboards designed to support the latest Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series processors. Designed to meet the needs of modern gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts, both the new iGame ULTRA Series motherboards feature a white color scheme designed to complement the our popular iGame ULTRA W Series graphics cards.

With high-speed memory support, robust power delivery, and user-centric features such as simplified building mechanisms and cleaner cable management approaches, the new iGame Z890 series aims to deliver a balance of performance, usability, and distinctive visual identity for today’s high-performance PC builds.

iGame Z890 ULTRA-S W

The iGame Z890 ULTRA-S W continues the Ultra series’ signature design, featuring a white base with hip-hop-inspired elements. A multi-layered design enhances the depth of the logo, while a customizable ARGB nameplate adds visual flair.

Compared to the iGame Z890 Ultra, the ULTRA-S upgrades its cooling with a heat pipe and airflow channel design, adopts all-white components, and introduces next-generation quick-release mechanisms for both the GPU and M.2 heatsinks—delivering a cleaner look and easier installation.

It features a 20+1+1+1 phase power design, enabling full performance from the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. Support for DDR5 memory up to 9600+ MHz and 256GB capacity ensures strong capability for gaming and AI workloads, including local deployment scenarios, making it a solid platform for both enthusiasts and productivity users.

iGame Z890M ULTRA Z

Colorful has launched its first Zero-Cable motherboard: the iGame Z890M ULTRA Z. This motherboard replaces the traditional 24-pin motherboard and 8+8-pin CPU power connectors with a new direct-plug 50-pin power connector. Using specially designed power supply unit, the power supply connects directly to the motherboard via gold fingers without any cables.

50-Pin Rear Connector

The iGame Z890M ULTRA Z also features an Ultra Z series graphics card power connector, consolidating commonly used front panel USB, audio, and power jumper interfaces into a single, neat and convenient connection. This motherboard breaks free from the constraints of traditional cables, achieving a revolutionary breakthrough in hidden connector technology.

The motherboard continues the iGame Ultra family’s hip-hop style, featuring a unique “Hip-Hop Rhythm” armor and a 14+1+1+1 phase 60A DrMOS enhanced power supply. It provides four memory slots, supporting up to 48GB per slot, for a total of 192GB across all four slots. It includes four M.2 and four SATA interfaces, with the primary M.2 slot supporting PCIe 5.0 x4 drives. The rear panel features six USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, along with a 2.5G wired + WiFi 7 wireless high-speed network card. Excellent power specifications and rich expansion capabilities easily meet the needs of gamers and productivity users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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