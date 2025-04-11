COLORFUL Presents CVN X870 ARK FROZEN Motherboard for AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, is thrilled to announce the CVN X870 ARK FROZEN motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors – COLORFUL’s first AMD X870 motherboard. The CVN X870 ARK FROZEN adopts the CVN’s signature military-inspired aesthetics.

The CVN X870 ARK FROZEN’s design is inspired by aircraft carriers. The motherboard features large frost gray heatsinks and a titanium gray-colored PCB – COLORFUL’s first AM5 motherboard to feature the color. Its bright orange accents evoke power and sophistication. The M.2 heatsinks sport lines similar to the runway of the aircraft carrier.

Built for Performance

The motherboard features a 14+2+1 power phase design, unleashing peak-level performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. It comes equipped with esports-grade 5G + Wi-Fi 7 networking, supports ultra-low latency 6400MHz C28 memory, and introduces a new X3D Game Mode in the updated BIOS — delivering configuration that helps demanding gamers stay one step ahead and secure victory.

CVN Pullout Switch

The CVN X870 ARK FROZEN motherboard features a rear latch design that provides easy removal of the graphics card and prevents damage to the PCB. It also extends the one-click unlock mechanism, providing a better and more user-friendly installation experience for builders.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

