COLORFUL Launches the Rimbook L1 Plus Laptop

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Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly announces the COLORFUL Rimbook L1 Plus, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ processor. Designed for students, professionals, creators, and everyday users, the Rimbook L1 Plus combines powerful computing performance, a lightweight premium design, and a vibrant high-resolution display in an ultra-portable package.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds of up to 4.75GHz, the Rimbook L1 Plus delivers the performance needed for demanding productivity, multitasking, content creation, and entertainment. Weighing only 1.4kg and measuring just 16.65mm thin, the laptop features a refined matte metal top cover that offers a premium look and feel while remaining easy to carry for users on the go.

Powerful Performance in an Ultra-Light Design

The COLORFUL Rimbook L1 Plus is engineered to deliver desktop-class productivity in an exceptionally portable form factor. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS processor, integrated AMD Radeon™ 680M Graphics, 16GB LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the laptop provides fast application loading, responsive multitasking, and smooth everyday performance.

The Rimbook L1 Plus also features two PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD slots, allowing users to easily expand storage as their needs grow. A 65Wh battery paired with USB Type-C Power Delivery charging provides the flexibility to work from virtually anywhere while reducing the need to carry a proprietary charger.

Immersive 16-Inch Display for Productivity and Creativity

The Rimbook L1 Plus features a spacious 16-inch IPS display with a sharp 2560×1600 (2.5K) resolution and a productivity-focused 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical workspace than conventional 16:9 displays. Its 92.52% screen-to-body ratio, achieved through slim 4mm side bezels and 3mm top bezels, creates a more immersive viewing experience while maintaining a compact footprint.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 300 nits of brightness, the display delivers smooth visuals and vibrant, color-accurate images. The full sRGB coverage is particularly valuable for photographers, graphic designers, and video editors, allowing them to view and edit content with greater color fidelity and consistency. Combined with the high-resolution panel, creators can enjoy sharper images, more precise editing, and additional workspace for creative applications.

Ready for Productivity with Pre-installed WPS Office

The COLORFUL Rimbook L1 Plus comes with WPS Office pre-installed, giving users immediate access to essential productivity tools for creating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations right out of the box. Whether for work, school, or personal use, users can begin working immediately without the need to install additional office software, adding even greater value and convenience to the overall package.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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