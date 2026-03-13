COLORFUL Launches the iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series graphics cards. The Ultra Series continues the brand’s signature hip-hop art–inspired design language, blending bold aesthetics with high-performance gaming hardware, now presented in a striking black color scheme.

While the white iGame Ultra W Series emphasizes futuristic purity, the iGame Ultra Series adopts a black colorway that delivers a more aggressive personality and deeper character. Gradient accent colors transition from dark into vibrant neon pink, complemented by dynamic gradient lighting effects that resemble flowing neon trails in the night. The result is a design that radiates rebellious street-style energy while maintaining the distinctive Ultra identity.

Hip-Hop Art Design

The iGame Ultra Series continues COLORFUL’s signature hip-hop art design, combining contrasting colours and bold styling with vibrant neon pink accents on a black graphics card housing. The cooler shroud also features a holographic pop art finish that shifts colour depending on the viewing angle, adding a dynamic visual effect to the card’s distinctive look.

Graffiti RGB Lighting

Running along the side of the graphics card, the Graffiti RGB lighting effect draws inspiration from street graffiti and stylised typography. When illuminated, the lighting mimics the look of a graffiti artist’s signature tag, transforming the graphics card into a vibrant visual centrepiece that celebrates the creativity and individuality of street culture.

iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

The iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series combines bold street-inspired aesthetics with a powerful cooling design built for high-performance gaming systems. The graphics card features a distinctive hip-hop pop art design with neon accents, holographic elements that shift colors depending on viewing angles, and the signature Graffiti RGB lighting that runs along the side of the card.

Engineered for demanding gaming workloads, the iGame Ultra Series uses a robust triple-fan cooling system paired with a large heatsink to ensure efficient heat dissipation. This high-performance cooling design allows the graphics card to maintain stable performance while serving as a visually striking centerpiece within modern gaming PC builds.

Models

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC 16GB*

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF 16GB*

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 16GB*

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 8GB*

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra OC 8GB*

Model iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GB Boost Clocks 2325MHz / 2557MHz (OC) Power Phases 10+3 Heatpipes 6x Φ6mm Outputs 3DP+HDMI Connector 16pin Dimensions 314*135.2*50.4mm

iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series

The iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series delivers the same bold design identity of the Ultra lineup in a more compact graphics card format. It retains the vibrant pop art styling, holographic cooler shroud, and signature Graffiti RGB lighting, creating a dynamic visual presence that reflects the Ultra Series’ street-inspired character.

Designed for small-form-factor and mini-ITX systems, the Ultra DUO Series features a dual-fan cooling solution that balances thermal performance with a compact footprint. This streamlined design makes it ideal for SFFPC builds while maintaining the distinctive aesthetics and performance-focused engineering of the iGame Ultra family.

Models

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 16GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 8GB*

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO OC 8GB*

Model iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 16GB Boost Clocks 2407MHz / 2632MHz (OC) Power Phases 6+2 Heatpipes 3x Φ6mm Outputs 3DP+HDMI Connector 8pin Dimensions 243.5*135.2*49.4mm

