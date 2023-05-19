COLORFUL Launches the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 Series Graphics Cards Supercharged by DLSS 3

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, announces the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and GeForce RTX 4060 Series graphics cards. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 are designed to deliver incredible performance for mainstream gamers and creators and offers great gaming experiences at 1080P resolution, 100 frames per second with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3.

The GeForce RTX 4060 product family delivers all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation ray-tracing technologies at high frame rates, and an eighth generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding. DLSS 3 is now available in over 50 games and applications.

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 16GB and RTX 4060 family features the iGame Advanced, iGame Ultra W, and Battle-Ax (NB-EX) models with the addition of the new Ultra W Duo, Battle-Ax Duo, and Mini Series models – all of which feature a compact design. The new compact models are perfect for small-form-factor PC enthusiasts. Furthermore, all the new COLORFUL RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and RTX 4060 Series graphics card uses 8-pin PCIe power connector. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series come in two variants: 8GB and 16GB GDDR6X memory models.

Advanced Series: The iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and RTX 4060 Series sport the new design implemented on the RTX 40 Advanced Series. The larger 90mm central fan features the RGB-lit Gravity Rim. The graphics card still features a triple-fan cooler design with a hollow back panel to deliver superb cooling performance.

Key Features

Gravity Rim: A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core thatcreates a mysterious black hole effect.

A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core thatcreates a mysterious black hole effect. Meteorite Backplate : A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics.

: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 90mm fans and one 80mm center fan.

New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 90mm fans and one 80mm center fan. One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Models: iGame GeForce RTX 4060Ti 16GB Advanced OC-V: iGame GeForce RTX 4060Ti 8GB Advanced OC-V

Ultra W Series: The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, and RTX 4060 Ultra W Series feature a triple-fan cooler with a hollow back panel and a 2.5-slot design. Like the higher models, the Ultra W Series features a holographic retro shroud design. The iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ultra W is the only triple-fan GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in the series.

Key Features

ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing with the combination of the holographic shroud design and RGB lighting.

Eye-catching and visualizing with the combination of the holographic shroud design and RGB lighting. ULTRA Cooling: A triple-fan cooler design with two 6-diameter copper heat pipes fitted with three 90mm cooling fans.

A triple-fan cooler design with two 6-diameter copper heat pipes fitted with three 90mm cooling fans. One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: RGB lit ULTRA design fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

Models

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Ultra W-V

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Ultra W-V

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ultra W-V

Ultra W DUO Series: The iGame Ultra W DUO Series is the compact version of Ultra W Series models designed to fit in mini-ITX cases and other small-form-factor PCs. Like the Ultra W Series, the Ultra W DUO also feature a retro holographic shroud that displays different colors from different angles. It is also complemented with RGB illuminated “ULTRA” design on the side. It uses a dual-fan cooler design and is the thinnest air-cooled model in the series at 48mm thickness.

Key Features

ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing with the combination of the holographic shroud design and RGB lighting.

Eye-catching and visualizing with the combination of the holographic shroud design and RGB lighting. Compact Ultra DUO Cooling: A compact dual-fan cooler design with two 6-diameter copper heat pipes fitted with two 90mm cooling fans.

A compact dual-fan cooler design with two 6-diameter copper heat pipes fitted with two 90mm cooling fans. One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: RGB lit ULTRA design fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

Models

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Ultra W DUO OC-V

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Ultra W DUO OC-V

iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ultra W DUO OC-V

NB EX Series: The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB NB EX sports an eye-catching black and red design. The Battle-Ax model uses a triple-fan cooling solution featuring an enlarged heatsink with two 6mm copper heat pipes, equipped with three 90mm fans. The Battle-Ax model sports an RGB-lit COLORFUL branding on the side, customizable using the iGame Center app.

Key Features

Battle Ax Backplate: Improved backplate design that provides structural rigidity and passive heat dissipation.

Improved backplate design that provides structural rigidity and passive heat dissipation. RGB Lighting: An RGB illuminated COLORFUL branding on the side that’s customizable using the iGame Center app.

An RGB illuminated COLORFUL branding on the side that’s customizable using the iGame Center app. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Models

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB NB EX-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB NB EX-V

NB EX DUO Series: The COLORFUL Battle-Ax DUO Series is the compact version of the Battle-Ax Series featuring a dual-fan cooling solution. Its cooler comprises two 6mm copper heat pipes and is equipped with two 90mm fans.

Models

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB NB EX DUO-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB NB EX DUO-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 NB EX DUO-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Mini-V: The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Mini is the most compact RTX 4060 model in the family featuring a single-fan cooler and 2-slot design. The Mini model is a mere 170mm in length. The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Mini-V is ideal for compact and tight mini-ITX PC and HTPC builds.