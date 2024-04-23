COLORFUL Launches Series of World Class Gaming Laptop with Incredibly Challenging Price to Performance Ratio

- Advertisement -

COLORFUL launched its incredible series of COLORFUL EVOL P15 gaming laptops. The series contains 3 laptops with upward configurations – P15 23-HE55D16512A-B, P15 23-HF76B16512E-B and P15 23-HJ76B16512E-B-SA. The COLORFUL EVOL P15 series of laptop are designed to deliver gaming performance with inbuilt RTX 40 series of graphic cards. Targeted to address the gaming needs of casual gamers and students, the laptops come at a competitive price challenging the price to performance ratio in the gaming market.

The laptops are loaded with Intel’s latest hybrid architecture, paired with industry-leading features to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The users can stream, create and compete at the highest levels with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core Mobile Processors i7 and 4.9 GHz Max Turbo frequence (P Core： 4.9GHz，E Core：3.6GHz).

The graphic deliveries are powered with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU which is known to power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. Built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, they bring a quantum leap in performance with Al-powered DLSS 3 and enable life like virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Plus, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics. It supports MAX TGP up to 140W for good gaming experience.

Users can look for sharp and precise game graphics through the COLORFUL EVOL P15’s high resolution and high refresh rate screen, which perfectly balances the QHD 165Hz images and smoothness. The laptops support 100% sRGB colour accuracy. The laptops come with an extra ordinary built at the competitive price point. The COLORFUL EVOL P15 series of gaming laptops are supported with accelerated cooling delivered by 2 fans. Both are self-cooling for long term operation. They come with 6 thermal heat pipes, multi-zone cooling system and one-key cooling mode. The 16GB DDR5 4800MHZ in-built memory supports the laptops to keep up the speed. Exclusive 6GHz WIFI band delivers lightning speed while keeping the network smooth and stable even in crowded environment.

Mr. Sujay Pais, Country Head at COLORFUL – India

Mr. Sujay Pais, Country Head at COLORFUL – India said, “COLORFUL EVOL P15 are the first set of gaming laptop series we are introducing in the Indian market. They come with latest technological features, extra ordinary build, gaming compatibility and challenging price to performance ratio. We are proud to say that there are no other gaming laptops in the current Indian market with such competitive price to performance ratio. COLORFUL has been known in the global market for delivering high performance products at competitive pricing. Indian customers can now experience the same through these P15 series of laptops. We plan to introduce more categories of products in a short span in India. We believe that our products are a great fit to the young and growing India”.

COLORFUL already has an impressive support and services system in place through 27*7 Call Center support across 50+ Cities and 15,000+ PIN codes. It offers both online and onsite service.

Customers can avail attractive discounts through bank offers – up to INR 3,000 off, NCEMi – 12 months, product exchange discount up to 3,000, and introductory offer for Bag at 99. The COLORFUL EVOL P15 laptop series are available in three colours Grey, White and Blue.

The introductory price range starts from INR 64990 with cashback and no cost EMI. They come with 2-year warranty. The are available for immediate purchase on Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429