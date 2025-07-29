Tuesday, July 29, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

COLORFUL Launches Rimbook Series Laptops

By NCN News Network
0
111
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, unveils the Rimbook series — laptops designed to strike the perfect balance between mobility and performance. Inspired by the rim of a wheel, the Rimbook symbolizes continuous motion and progress, embodying the spirit of moving forward with purpose and innovation.

The COLORFUL Rimbook integrates the latest technologies, redefining the capabilities of a modern notebook. Designed to support dynamic lifestyles, the Rimbook empowers every move — a device built to fuel your momentum, wherever your journey takes you.

Designed to be slim and lightweight, the Rimbook is the ideal companion for creators on the move. It features a high-speed USB-C port and an HDMI port, enabling seamless multi-monitor setups. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 GbE LAN, the Rimbook offers flexible, high-performance networking options for any environment.

Specifications

Product NameColorful Rimbook L1
ColorGrey
ProcessorIntel Core i5-12450H
Graphics ProcessorIntel® UHD Graphics
Display15.6″ 1920*1080, 60Hz, 300nit, 16:9 aspect ratio
Memory & Storage16GB DDR4
512GB SSD (expandable)
NetworkingWi-Fi 6 + 2.5Gbps Ethernet
Battery50Wh
Power Adapter65W, 3.42A DC charger 
PortsLeft Side: 1 x 3.5mm standard DC port 1 x HDMI 1.4 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 x USB-C full-function 3.2 Gen 1 Right Side: 2 x USB-A 2.0 1 x 3.5mm standard headphone jack 1 x USB-C 2.0 data port
Thickness17.9mm
Weight1.7kg

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL Rimbook L1 laptop (Intel i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) will launch with a suggested retail price of $399(excluding tax). It is available in Philippines now and other regions will be coming soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 134
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Genox India – Safeguarding India with Smart, Integrated Electronic Security Solutions Across 12 Powerful Verticals
Next article
Raj Shamani, India’s Top Podcaster is now The Brand Ambassador of ASUS ExpertBook
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative