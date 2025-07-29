COLORFUL Launches Rimbook Series Laptops

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, unveils the Rimbook series — laptops designed to strike the perfect balance between mobility and performance. Inspired by the rim of a wheel, the Rimbook symbolizes continuous motion and progress, embodying the spirit of moving forward with purpose and innovation.

The COLORFUL Rimbook integrates the latest technologies, redefining the capabilities of a modern notebook. Designed to support dynamic lifestyles, the Rimbook empowers every move — a device built to fuel your momentum, wherever your journey takes you.

Designed to be slim and lightweight, the Rimbook is the ideal companion for creators on the move. It features a high-speed USB-C port and an HDMI port, enabling seamless multi-monitor setups. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 GbE LAN, the Rimbook offers flexible, high-performance networking options for any environment.

Specifications

Product Name Colorful Rimbook L1 Color Grey Processor Intel Core i5-12450H Graphics Processor Intel® UHD Graphics Display 15.6″ 1920*1080, 60Hz, 300nit, 16:9 aspect ratio Memory & Storage 16GB DDR4

512GB SSD (expandable) Networking Wi-Fi 6 + 2.5Gbps Ethernet Battery 50Wh Power Adapter 65W, 3.42A DC charger Ports Left Side: 1 x 3.5mm standard DC port 1 x HDMI 1.4 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 x USB-C full-function 3.2 Gen 1 Right Side: 2 x USB-A 2.0 1 x 3.5mm standard headphone jack 1 x USB-C 2.0 data port Thickness 17.9mm Weight 1.7kg

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL Rimbook L1 laptop (Intel i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) will launch with a suggested retail price of $399(excluding tax). It is available in Philippines now and other regions will be coming soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 134