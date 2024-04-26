COLORFUL Launches Its First-Ever Mini PC – CMNH01-12450

Colorful Technology Company Limited is proud to announce its first-ever mini PC, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450. Equipped with an efficient 12th Gen Intel Core processor in a compact mini PC chassis, the CMNH01-12450 is designed to tackle your daily productivity and entertainment needs.
Space-Saving Computing for Home and Business
Compact mini-PCs are the best space-saving computing solution for homes and businesses with limited spaces. The CMNH01-12450 comes with everything essential including a fast 2.5 GbE LAN port and a plethora of connectivity for peripherals and other devices. The mini PC supports PCIe Gen4 SSDs, up to 64GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory and an M.2 slot for Wi-Fi modules.
Powerful and Efficient for Everyday Productivity
The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12450H processor with 8 cores (4 performance-cores + 4 efficient-cores) and 16 threads delivering a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz. Cooling is delivered by a silent turbo fan.
Specifications
|Product
|COLORFUL CMNH01-12450
|Platform
|Intel
|Alder Lake-H45
|CPU
|Processor Type
|core i5
|Process
|i5 12450H
|TDP
|PL1:45W；PL2:45W
|GPU
|Intel
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Memory
|Technology
|DDR4 up to 3200MHz
|Memory
|Max 64GB
|Storage
|SSD
|M.2 2280 NVME SSD*1 (PCIe4.0 x4)
|Communication Port
|WIFI chip model
|M.2 2230 (PCIe interface)
|WIFI Standard
|support WiFi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1
|WIFI Frequency
|2.4G/5G
|I/O Rear
|DC-In Jack
|19V/4.73A
|2.5Giga LAN (RJ45)
|x1 (intel KTI226V)
|USB Type A
|x2 (USB2.0)
|USB Type C
|x1 (Data + alt DP + PD)
|HDMI
|x1 (4K@60Hz)
|DP
|x1 (4K@120Hz)
|I/O Front
|USB Type A
|x2 (USB3.2 Gen2)
|Audio Jack
|x1 (3.5mm Combo Jack)
|Audio
|Codec
|ALC269Q-VC3-CG
|DMIC
|x1 (onboard)
|Buttons
|Power Button
|x1 (with LED)
|Reset Button
|x1 (clear CMOS)
|FAN
|CPU Fan
|x1 (5V/12V, smart FAN)
|SSD Fan
|x1 (5V)
|Battery
|RTC Conn
|x1
|Type C_PD
|Etron
|EJ899I
|VRM
|Richtek
|RT3624BE
|Super IO
|Nuvoton
|NCT5585D
|TPM
|Infineon
|Optional (SLB9670VQ2.0/SLB9762VU2.0)
|OS
|Windows11 Home/Pro 64bit
|Physical Characteristics
|Dimension (L x W x H)
|129mm*127mm*54mm
The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC will come in different configurations which will vary per region.
Pricing and Availability
For more information on availability and pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL
