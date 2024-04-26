Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

COLORFUL Launches Its First-Ever Mini PC – CMNH01-12450

By NCN News Network
0
114
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited is proud to announce its first-ever mini PC, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450. Equipped with an efficient 12th Gen Intel Core processor in a compact mini PC chassis, the CMNH01-12450 is designed to tackle your daily productivity and entertainment needs.

Space-Saving Computing for Home and Business

Compact mini-PCs are the best space-saving computing solution for homes and businesses with limited spaces. The CMNH01-12450 comes with everything essential including a fast 2.5 GbE LAN port and a plethora of connectivity for peripherals and other devices. The mini PC supports PCIe Gen4 SSDs, up to 64GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory and an M.2 slot for Wi-Fi modules.

Powerful and Efficient for Everyday Productivity

The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12450H processor with 8 cores (4 performance-cores + 4 efficient-cores) and 16 threads delivering a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz. Cooling is delivered by a silent turbo fan.

Specifications

ProductCOLORFUL CMNH01-12450 
PlatformIntelAlder Lake-H45 
CPUProcessor Typecore i5 
 Process i5 12450H 
 TDPPL1:45W；PL2:45W 
GPUIntelIntel Iris Xe Graphics 
MemoryTechnologyDDR4 up to 3200MHz 
MemoryMax 64GB 
StorageSSDM.2 2280 NVME SSD*1 (PCIe4.0 x4) 
Communication PortWIFI chip modelM.2 2230 (PCIe interface) 
WIFI Standardsupport WiFi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 
WIFI Frequency2.4G/5G 
I/O RearDC-In Jack19V/4.73A 
 2.5Giga LAN (RJ45)x1 (intel KTI226V) 
 USB Type Ax2 (USB2.0) 
 USB Type Cx1 (Data + alt DP + PD) 
 HDMIx1 (4K@60Hz) 
 DPx1 (4K@120Hz) 
I/O FrontUSB Type Ax2 (USB3.2 Gen2) 
 Audio Jackx1 (3.5mm Combo Jack) 
AudioCodecALC269Q-VC3-CG 
DMICx1 (onboard) 
ButtonsPower Buttonx1 (with LED) 
Reset Buttonx1 (clear CMOS) 
FANCPU Fanx1 (5V/12V, smart FAN) 
SSD Fanx1 (5V) 
BatteryRTC Connx1 
Type C_PDEtronEJ899I  
VRMRichtekRT3624BE 
Super IONuvotonNCT5585D 
TPMInfineonOptional (SLB9670VQ2.0/SLB9762VU2.0) 
OSWindows11 Home/Pro 64bit 
Physical CharacteristicsDimension (L x W x H)129mm*127mm*54mm 

The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC will come in different configurations which will vary per region.

Pricing and Availability

For more information on availability and pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 134
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Innovative AI startups disrupting the tech landscape
Next article
Kaspersky as Official Cyber Security Partner for Mumbai Indians Team Hosts ‘Meet & Greet’ with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Akash Madhwal
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative