COLORFUL Launches Its First-Ever Mini PC – CMNH01-12450

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited is proud to announce its first-ever mini PC, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450. Equipped with an efficient 12th Gen Intel Core processor in a compact mini PC chassis, the CMNH01-12450 is designed to tackle your daily productivity and entertainment needs.

Space-Saving Computing for Home and Business

Compact mini-PCs are the best space-saving computing solution for homes and businesses with limited spaces. The CMNH01-12450 comes with everything essential including a fast 2.5 GbE LAN port and a plethora of connectivity for peripherals and other devices. The mini PC supports PCIe Gen4 SSDs, up to 64GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory and an M.2 slot for Wi-Fi modules.

Powerful and Efficient for Everyday Productivity

The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12450H processor with 8 cores (4 performance-cores + 4 efficient-cores) and 16 threads delivering a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz. Cooling is delivered by a silent turbo fan.

Specifications

Product COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Platform Intel Alder Lake-H45 CPU Processor Type core i5 Process i5 12450H TDP PL1:45W；PL2:45W GPU Intel Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory Technology DDR4 up to 3200MHz Memory Max 64GB Storage SSD M.2 2280 NVME SSD*1 (PCIe4.0 x4) Communication Port WIFI chip model M.2 2230 (PCIe interface) WIFI Standard support WiFi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 WIFI Frequency 2.4G/5G I/O Rear DC-In Jack 19V/4.73A 2.5Giga LAN (RJ45) x1 (intel KTI226V) USB Type A x2 (USB2.0) USB Type C x1 (Data + alt DP + PD) HDMI x1 (4K@60Hz) DP x1 (4K@120Hz) I/O Front USB Type A x2 (USB3.2 Gen2) Audio Jack x1 (3.5mm Combo Jack) Audio Codec ALC269Q-VC3-CG DMIC x1 (onboard) Buttons Power Button x1 (with LED) Reset Button x1 (clear CMOS) FAN CPU Fan x1 (5V/12V, smart FAN) SSD Fan x1 (5V) Battery RTC Conn x1 Type C_PD Etron EJ899I VRM Richtek RT3624BE Super IO Nuvoton NCT5585D TPM Infineon Optional (SLB9670VQ2.0/SLB9762VU2.0) OS Windows11 Home/Pro 64bit Physical Characteristics Dimension (L x W x H) 129mm*127mm*54mm

The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC will come in different configurations which will vary per region.

Pricing and Availability

For more information on availability and pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429