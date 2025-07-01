COLORFUL Launches iGame GeForce RTX 5050 Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly announces the launch of its new GeForce RTX™ 5050 lineup of graphics cards. This release includes three exciting models: the iGame GeForce RTX™ 5050 Ultra W, the GeForce RTX™ 5050 Battle AX, and the COLORFIRE GeForce RTX™ 5050 MEOW-ORG DUO — each designed to deliver increased performance, excellent power efficiency, and aesthetic appeal for a wide range of gamers and creators.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

iGame Ultra W Series

The new Ultra W Series incorporates a new and fresh Hip-Hop art style while retaining the Pop Art style – a popular design among iGame fans and users. The “ULTRA” name is now printed on the backplate in Pop Art style. The Ultra W’s RGB lighting is customizable and supports synchronization using the iGame Center app.

Key Features

Hip-Hop Styling: A hip and vibrant styling that fits the gaming lifestyle of gamers

A hip and vibrant styling that fits the gaming lifestyle of gamers Graffiti RGB Lighting: A combination of retro-style RGB lighting and graffiti art. RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

A combination of retro-style RGB lighting and graffiti art. RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app. ULTRA Cooling: The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink.

The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink. One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Hollow Backboard: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Models

iGame GeForce RTX™ 5050 Ultra W 8GB-V

iGame GeForce RTX™ 5050 Ultra W DUO 8GB-V

Specifications

Model iGame GeForce RTX 5050 Ultra W OC 8GB-V iGame GeForce RTX 5050 Ultra W DUO OC 8GB-V Boost Clocks 2647MHz 2647MHz Power Phases 4+2 4+2 Heatpipes 2x Φ6mm 2x Φ6mm Outputs 3DP+HDMI 3DP+HDMI Connector 8-pin PCIe 8-pin PCIe Dimensions 314*135.2*50.4mm 243.5*135.2*49.4mm

COLORFIRE MEOW DUO Series

The COLORFIRE GeForce RTX™ 5050 MEOW-ORG DUO joins the charming and fan-favorite MEOW Series, continuing the playful spirit inspired by Bobi the orange tabby cat. Dressed in a signature orange-and-white color scheme, this graphics card features adorable embossed cat icons and MEOW lettering on the front, with silkscreened feline motifs on the back — blending cute aesthetics with serious performance.

Designed for cat lovers and PC enthusiasts alike, the MEOW-ORG DUO isn’t just about looks. It’s equipped with a compact dual-fan cooler that fits perfectly into small-form-factor builds, making it a purr-fect choice for stylish gaming rigs built on the COLORFIRE MEOW ecosystem.

Key Features

Adorable MEOW Design: Orange-and-white color scheme with cat-themed graphics.

Orange-and-white color scheme with cat-themed graphics. Compact Dual-Fan Cooler: Optimized for small-form-factor PC builds.

Optimized for small-form-factor PC builds. Backplate with Cat Icons : Custom silkscreen adds playful personality.

: Custom silkscreen adds playful personality. Hollow Backboard: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Specifications

Model COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 5050 MEOW-ORG DUO 8GB Boost Clocks 2497 Power Phases 3+2 Heatpipes 2x Φ6mm Outputs 3DP+HDMI Connector 8-pin PCIe Dimensions 243.3*135.3*49.4mm



Colorful Battle-AX Series

COLORFUL announces the renaming of its popular NB graphics card lineup. Moving forward, the NB EX Series will carry the name Battle AX Series, while the NB DUO Series will now be known as the Battle AX DUO Series.

The revamped COLORFUL GeForce RTX™ 5050 Battle AX graphics cards feature a robust triple-fan cooling solution, highlighted by their signature red-on-black aesthetic — a visual statement that reflects the performance and thermal efficiency gamers can expect from the new Battle AX Series.

Models

COLORFUL GeForce RTX™ 5050 Battle AX 8GB-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX™ 5050 Battle AX DUO 8GB-V

Specifications

Model Colorful GeForce RTX 5050 Battle AX 8GB-V Colorful GeForce RTX 5050 Battle AX DUO 8GB-V Boost Clock 2572MHz 2572MHz Power Phases 3+2 3+2 Heatpipes 2x Φ6mm 2x Φ6mm Outputs 3DP+HDMI 3DP+HDMI Connector 8-pin PCIe 8-pin PCIe Dimensions 313.8*135.2*50.5mm 243.5*135.2*49.4mm

