COLORFUL Launches iGame B850M ULTRA Series Micro-ATX Motherboards

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Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces the new iGame B850M ULTRA Series motherboards for AMD Ryzen platforms, featuring the iGame B850M ULTRA-S and the iGame B850M ULTRA-OC. Designed for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts, the new Micro-ATX motherboards combine advanced power delivery, high-speed DDR5 memory support, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and modern networking technologies in compact form factors.

The iGame B850M ULTRA Series features a sleek all-black design with matte-finish cooling armor, created to complement the latest iGame GeForce RTX 50 Series ULTRA Series graphics cards for cohesive all-black PC builds. Combining modern aesthetics with high-performance hardware, the motherboards are designed for gaming, content creation, and overclocking applications.

Both models support the latest AMD Ryzen desktop processors and are equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe 5.0 expansion, and high-speed storage options. The series also offers high-frequency DDR5 memory support with AMD EXPO compatibility, providing users with the performance and flexibility needed for next-generation desktop systems.

Key Features

• Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

• AMD EXPO DDR5 memory support

• Compact Micro-ATX form factor

• Support for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors

• PCIe 5.0 X16 slot with VGA snap-fit quick release.

• PCIe 5.0 M.2 storage support with M.2 Quick Latch

• High-speed USB connectivity including USB Type-C interfaces

iGame B850M ULTRA-S

The iGame B850M ULTRA-S is built for mainstream gaming and professional workloads with a robust 14+2+1 phase 80A DrMOS power design and dual 8-pin CPU power connectors for stable flagship CPU operation under full load. The motherboard features four reinforced DDR5 DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB total memory capacity with AMD EXPO support and speeds up to DDR5-8400 (OC).

Storage options include three M.2 slots consisting of two PCIe 5.0 x4 and one PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, all equipped with quick-release heatsinks. The rear I/O panel includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port, multiple USB Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Multiple ARGB headers provide synchronized lighting customization for compatible components.

iGame B850M ULTRA-OC

The iGame B850M ULTRA-OC is optimized for enthusiasts and overclockers, featuring a 10+2+1 phase 60A DrMOS power design capable of handling flagship AMD Ryzen processors including the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9850X3D. The motherboard utilizes a dual-DIMM memory layout to maximize overclocking potential, supporting DDR5-8400 AMD EXPO memory and manual overclocking up to DDR5-8800.

The iGame B850M ULTRA-OC provides four high-speed M.2 slots, including PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces for high-capacity storage expansion. Networking is upgraded with 5Gb Ethernet alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Combined with PCIe 5.0 graphics support and a complete rear I/O configuration, the motherboard is designed for competitive gaming and advanced overclocking applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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